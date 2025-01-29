Birmingham Bulls Roster Moves: Latest Transactions and Updates

As the Birmingham Bulls push deeper into the season, the team has made several key roster moves to bolster the lineup, adjust to injuries, and prepare for the battles ahead. Here's a breakdown of the latest transactions and what they mean for the team moving forward.

The Bulls have added multiple players to solidify their depth, with Kyle Pow (D), Tony Apetagon (LW), and Aidan Litke (LW) all signing SPC (Standard Player Contracts). Jared Christy (C) has also been brought in on a PTO (Professional Tryout), giving the coaching staff an opportunity to evaluate his fit within the team. Corson Green (D) has been placed on the 14-day IR (Injured Reserve). In another roster shake-up, Hayden Ford (D) has been traded to Macon. Elijah Wilson (RW) and Daniel Davidson (G) have been waived.

Looking Ahead

These roster changes mark a critical moment in the Bulls' season. With new faces joining the team and key adjustments being made, the coaching staff is ensuring the Bulls remain competitive and adaptable. Fans can expect an energized roster ready to take on the challenges ahead as Birmingham continues its pursuit of a strong playoff position.

Stay tuned for more updates as the season progresses. Go Bulls!

