Hit Parade Carries Drive to 17-4 Victory over Renegades

Every member of the starting lineup tallied a hit Saturday night, as the Drive (7-12) used a 19-hit barrage on their way to a 17-4 drubbing of the Hudson Valley Renegades (13-7).

Eddinson Paulino led the onslaught, going a perfect 4-for-4 at the dish with a trio of RBIs and runs scored, while Chase Meidroth, Eduardo Lopez, and Bryan Gonzalez added three hits apiece.

Following a scoreless first inning, the Drive went on to bang out 13 runs over the next four frames. Gonzalez's RBI-single in the second kicked the tires, followed by a perfectly executed double steal for Greenville's second run. Meidroth closed out the second with an RBI-single of his own.

The Drive pounced for a five-spot in the bottom half of the third, as Paulino, Lopez, and Meidroth each tallied run-scoring singles. Gilberto Jimenez added a two-run double. An inning later, Tyler Miller smacked an RBI-double of his own.

Hudson Valley's Spencer Jones was the lone offensive bright spot, accounting for three of their four runs with a pair of round-trippers - a solo homer in the third and a two-run blast in the fifth.

Miller and Paulino were clutch in the bottom of the fifth, each knocking in a pair of runs with two outs in the inning. Miller collected his second double of the game, plating Meidroth and Marcelo Mayer, while Paulino followed with a two-run single.

The Drive closed out their scoring in a powerful way in the bottom of the seventh. Nathan Hickey smoked a line drive solo homer off the batter's eye in centerfield, and Bryan Gonzalez added a two-run moonshot to left-centerfield.

Greenville starting pitcher Isaac Coffey fanned a career-high 11 batters over 4-2/3 innings, while allowing three runs on five hits. Joe Jones (1-0) earned the victory in relief, surrendering one run on four hits in 1-1/3 innings.

Nate Tellier, Alex Hoppe, and Joey Stock kept the Renegades silent over the final three innings, combining to allow just one hit and striking out three, while not issuing any walks.

The Drive look to earn a series split on Sunday, with first pitch at Fluor Field slated for 3:05 PM. Right-hander Grant Gambrell (0-1, 5.93 ERA) will toe the rubber for Greenville, while Hudson Valley counters with right-hander Drew Thorpe (0-0, 3.52 ERA).

