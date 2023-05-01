Smith-Shawver Reaps SAL Pitcher of the Week Honors
May 1, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Rome Braves News Release
ROME,GA - Rome Braves starter and No.4 prospect AJ Smith-Shawver was named the South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Week for April 24-30.
En route to recording his first High-A win on Friday, Smith-Shawver tossed five innings, allowing just one hit and punching out six against the Greensboro Grasshoppers. The bullpen preserved the shutout as Rome topped the Hoppers 6-0.
Smith-Shawver, a seventh-round pick out of Colleyville Heritage Highschool in 2021, currently owns a 14-inning scoreless streak since making his High-A and season debut with Rome on April 16th. Through three starts, the right hander currently sports a 0.71 WHIP and 23:4 K:BB to accompany his pristine ERA. The Atlanta top prospect is the first Rome Brave to receive the award since Luis de Avila threw a no-hitter on July 2nd of last year.
• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...
South Atlantic League Stories from May 1, 2023
- Smith-Shawver Reaps SAL Pitcher of the Week Honors - Rome Braves
- Drive Split Double Header Action with Renegades - Greenville Drive
- Hit Parade Carries Drive to 17-4 Victory over Renegades - Greenville Drive
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.