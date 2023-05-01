Smith-Shawver Reaps SAL Pitcher of the Week Honors

May 1, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Rome Braves News Release







ROME,GA - Rome Braves starter and No.4 prospect AJ Smith-Shawver was named the South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Week for April 24-30.

En route to recording his first High-A win on Friday, Smith-Shawver tossed five innings, allowing just one hit and punching out six against the Greensboro Grasshoppers. The bullpen preserved the shutout as Rome topped the Hoppers 6-0.

Smith-Shawver, a seventh-round pick out of Colleyville Heritage Highschool in 2021, currently owns a 14-inning scoreless streak since making his High-A and season debut with Rome on April 16th. Through three starts, the right hander currently sports a 0.71 WHIP and 23:4 K:BB to accompany his pristine ERA. The Atlanta top prospect is the first Rome Brave to receive the award since Luis de Avila threw a no-hitter on July 2nd of last year.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 1, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.