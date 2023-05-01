Drive Split Double Header Action with Renegades

Game 1

The Greenville Drive (5 - 12) fought hard but failed to complete the comeback as the Renegades (13 - 5) plate seven runs behind a strong 2-RBI performance from Grant Richardson and Aldenis Sanchez. Blaze Jordan led the way for the Drive plating 2-RBI, one by way of a solo shot in the fourth inning.

The Renegades would come out of the gate swinging as a red-hot Palensky hit a solo shot to dead center to take a 1-0 lead going into the bottom of the first inning. The Drive would quickly respond with back-to-back singles by Max Ferguson and Chase Meidroth and a walk from Marcelo Mayer. Blaze Jordan would tie the game with a hard-hit single to right bringing home Ferguson. The Renegades would quickly recover limiting the damage by recording three straight outs to end the 1st.

It wouldn't take long for the Renegades to retake the lead in the top of the second with two consecutive hits and a sac fly from Aldenis Sanchez. Angel Bastardo would settle in and get out of the inning with a runner threatening at third. The Drive would go three up and three down to end the second frame.

The Renegades would hold that lead until the bottom of the fourth inning when Blaze Jordan stepped up to the plate and blasted a solo shot to left-center field to knot everything up at 2. All would change in the top of the sixth as the Renegades Grant Richardson would hit a two-run homerun over the bullpens in right field to retake the lead for a third time 4-2. After walking a batter the Drive would look to bullpen arm #21 Jared Godman to limit the damage. Godman would struggle giving up two singles, a double, and a walk which led to 5 runs being scored and the Renegades extending their lead 7-2.

The Drive would make a valiant attempt to comeback in the bottom of the sixth plating two runs on a dropped ball by Renegades outfielder Grant Richardson, cutting the deficit to three runs.

The Renegades would bring in reliever Nick Paclorek who would go on to shut down the Drive in order to take game one of the double header 7-4.

Game 2

The Renegades got off to another quick start in game two of the day as Caleb Durbin drew a walk before grabbing a steal on the base paths to put himself in scoring position. It would quickly pay off as Ben Rice would single to right field taking a 1-0 lead. Like in game one of the double-header, the Drive would quickly respond as Max Ferguson drew a walk to start the bottom of the first before swiping second base and putting himself in scoring position. Nathan Hickey would put the Drive up 2-1 as he launched a towering two run homerun.

The Drive would continue scoring in the bottom of the second as Eddinson Paulino would lead off with a double over the head of Renegades outfielder, Anthony Garcia. Eduardo Lopez would step up and bring Paulino home on a line drive to right field putting the Drive up by two runs, 3-1.

It would be the fourth inning when the Drive continued to pour it on scoring five runs on hits by Blaze Jordan, Eddinson Paulino, and a three-run shot over the Drive bullpen by Eduardo Lopez. This would give the Drive an 8-1 lead over the Renegades before ending the third frame. The Drive would eventually add one more run in the fifth on a Paulino single that drove in Nathan Hickey making it 9-1.

Starting Drive pitcher J.D. Encarnacion would have a magnificent night going five innings and giving up the lone Renegades run and recording the win. Drive relief pitcher Maceo Campbell would shut the door on the Renegades allowing zero runs in two innings.

The Drive (Boston Red Sox) move to 6-12 on the year and will be back in action tomorrow for game six vs. the Renegades (New York Yankees). The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm.

