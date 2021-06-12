Hiring Fair Offers 'One-Stop Shopping' for Job Seekers

(York, Pa.) - With so many organizations hanging the "help wanted" sign these days, it can be a challenge for job seekers to contact all their potential employers. This Thursday, SportsRadio 98.9 FM WOYK 1350 and the York County Economic Alliance (YCEA) will help solve that problem by assembling 70 prominent area businesses at PeoplesBank Park.

The York Hiring Fair will fill the ballpark's concourse from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, June 17, to help match area job seekers with local companies looking to fill open positions.

Seventy companies have registered to participate in the fourth iteration of the hiring fair. They include Harley-Davidson, Hollywood Casino's Penn National Race Course and York locations, Colonial Manor Nursing & Rehab Center, FedEx Ground, Kinsley Construction, Cintas, Shipley Energy, Wolf Home Products, County of York, Haller Enterprises, Frito Lay, and dozens more, some of whom will consider formerly incarcerated applicants on a case by case basis.

The York Revolution also announced today it will participate in the event at its home ballpark. Revolution personnel will be on hand to discuss part-time positions available as part of its game operations, and the team will offer a free game ticket to the first 100 participants in this year's event.

Hiring Fair organizers said the event will be an extremely convenient opportunity for job seekers and companies to conduct one-on-one conversations and information exchanges.

"Part of the challenge of getting that great new job is often finding companies who are hiring, contacting them to submit an application, and then traveling to each company for an interview," said WOYK General Manager Darrell Henry. "The Hiring Fair is basically one-stop shopping for job seekers. In the course of our event, participants will have the opportunity to talk with dozens of outstanding local companies offering great jobs and competitive benefits."

YCEA President & CEO Kevin Schreiber added that the ballpark's open air, large amount of space, and proximity to public transportation by bus make for an ideal setting for this year's event. He stressed that precautions will be taken to make the event safe for all participants. All attendees and businesses, he added, will be expected to follow all current CDC guidelines.

PeoplesBank Park is located at 5 Brooks Robinson Way in downtown York and accessible by Rabbit Transit Route 2 and Route 6.

