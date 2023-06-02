Hillsboro Scores Three in the Ninth, Wins 4-3

Everett, WA: The Hillsboro Hops came back for the second night in a row to beat the Everett AquaSox on Friday night. They used a three run ninth inning to come back from a 3-1 deficit and foil an incredible pitching performance from Reid VanScoter. Gary Mattis was the hero for the Hops hitting a go-ahead two-run double off the left field wall that put Hillsboro up 4-3.

Logan Clayton closed things down for the Hops, picking up the win after holding the Frogs scoreless in the eighth and ninth innings.

It was quite the night for left-handed starter VanScoter. The Everett ace pitched 7.0 innings of one run ball and struck out eight while lowering his ERA to 3.11. He currently leads the staff in innings pitched (55.0) and strike outs (59).

VanScoter pitched through an early jam in the second, getting a strikeout and a groundout to get out of a bases loaded jam, keeping game scoreless. In the third inning, Hillsboro finally broke through on a sacrifice fly by Shane Muntz to make it 1-0.

All of Everett's runs came in the fifth. Fresh off the injured reserve list, Hogan Windish singled on a line drive to center field. Picking up what was then the go-ahead RBI. Ben Ramirez and Walking Cabrera also had RBIs in the inning.

Unfortunately, the bullpen could not hold the lead. The Hops scored three in the top of the ninth. Brett Johnson doubled in a run and Mattis added another double off the left field wall, scoring two and giving the Hops the 4-3 lead.

Logan Clayton (1-0) closed things down and Hillsboro collected the victory. He pitched the final 2.0 innings without allowing a base runner.

Blake Rambusch also had a good night at the plate, going 2-3 and raising his batting average to .269. The AquaSox were 2-12 with runners in scoring position.

