Viñeros Victorious Over Indians To Open June

Viñeros de Tri-City on game night

Viñeros de Tri-City on game night

The Viñeros de Tri-City (24-24) answered a pair of early Spokane Indians (25-22) runs with a trio of their own, holding the visitors off the board for the final eight innings in a 4-2 victory Thursday night at Gesa Stadium.

Spokane opened the game with three hits off Tri-City starter Cole Percival, using an RBI single by DH Juan Guerrero and a fielder's choice by CF Jordan Beck to plate two in the top of the 1st inning and hand Indians starter Jarrod Cande (3-1) a 2-0 lead.

The Viñeros got to work in the bottom of the 1st. The first blow came off the bat of 2B Adrian Placencia with one out, hitting a high fly ball on a windless night over the right field wall for a solo home run that cut the deficit in half at 2-1. It was Placencia's fifth home run of the season.

1B Gabe Matthews followed with a walk, moving up to second on a two-out single by DH Werner Blakely. LF Alexander Ramirez came up and singled up the middle, an RBI hit that scored Matthews to tie the game at 2-2. Blakely attempted to go from first to third, with Beck collecting the ball in center and throwing to the bag. His throw went wide, though, ending up near the Spokane dugout. Cande grabbed it and threw home with Blakely breaking for the plate. His throw missed, charged as an error, and Blakely scored to give Tri-City a 3-2 lead after an inning.

Neither team scored in the next two innings. The Indians then put together a major threat in the top of the 4th, loading the bases with no one out and driving Percival out of the game. Reliever Roman Phansalkar (1-0) inherited the jam and put out the fire, getting back-to-back strikeouts and a pop out in foul ground to strand the bases full and preserve the Viñeros lead.

The Oklahoman righty pitched four scoreless innings, giving up only one hit and striking out four to earn his first win at the High-A level.

Tri-City doubled their lead in the 5th inning, with Placencia again the straw that stirred the drink. The switch-hitting middle infielder hit another long drive with one out, this time a double to the gap in right-center field. Placencia ended up a triple shy of the cycle, going 3 for 4 on the night.

SS Arol Vera then came up clutch, again with two out, singling through the left side to score Placencia and give the Viñeros the 4-2 lead that ended up the final margin.

Spokane would have opportunities in both the 8th and 9th innings, drawing walks and putting pressure on the Tri-City relief corps. Willian Suarez worked around a walk to pitch a scoreless 8th, handing the baton to closer Nick Jones. The lefty added a bit of drama to the game via a single and two walks, but Jones struck out powerful Indians RF Yanquiel Fernandez to end the game and collect his fourth save in as many tries.

The Viñeros victory again moved the team to .500 and helped them keep pace in the Northwest League First Half race. The Columbia River Rooster Tails, making their 2023 debut Friday, will try to even the series in game four of the six-game set, sending right-hander Chase Chaney (3-1, 3.45 ERA) to the mound. The Indians will counter with righty Jaden Hill (0-3, 9.00 ERA). Broadcast coverage of the game begins with the pregame show at 6:10 p.m. both here and at the MiLB First Pitch app.

It's another Family Feast Night at the ballpark, presented by Yoke's Fresh Market, with $2 hot dogs, 12 oz. Coke products, ice cream sandwiches, bags of chips and Laffy Taffy ropes for fans to enjoy all throughout the game.

Tickets for both Friday's game and the Rooster Tails weekend are on sale now.

