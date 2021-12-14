Hillsboro Hops and Author N.D. Byma Release New Children's Book Featuring Barley

December 14, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Hillsboro Hops News Release







Hillsboro, OR. - The Hillsboro Hops (@HillsboroHops) and Author N.D. Byma have collaborated on a new children's book featuring Hillsboro Hops mascot "Barley the Hop" (@BarleyTheHop). The book, which is illustrated by Jason Heglund, releases today and is available for purchase at the Hillsboro Hops team store or online at https://bit.ly/BarleyBook.

The release of the book was highlighted by an event for Hillsboro youth featuring none other than Barley the Hop and Author N.D. Byma.

"After almost three years in production, I am so incredibly excited to see this book come to life," said Author N.D. Byma. "My hope with this story is to show readers young and old that we have far more in common than we realize, and, through the love of baseball, we can all find common ground."

"Launching the Barley book has long been a goal of the Hops," said Hillsboro Hops Marketing Director Casey Sawyer. "The conversations with Mr. Byma began almost 3 years ago, and the process was certainly slowed in 2020. To finally see the book in my hands felt really rewarding. We look forward to seeing the positive impact it can have on kids and we can't wait to see what books may come next!"

• Discuss this story on the High-A West League message board...





High-A West League Stories from December 14, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.