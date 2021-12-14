Emeralds and Lane County Move Forward at Fairgrounds

EUGENE, OR - Today, the Lane County Board of Commissioners directed County staff to continue planning efforts for a multi-use stadium for baseball, concerts, and other community events at the Lane County Fairgrounds.

"This is an exciting step forward for the Emeralds to collaborate with the County to secure a permanent home for our team and a venue that will serve as a centerpiece for community and regional events," said Allan Benavides, General Manager of the Eugene Emeralds. "I want to thank all of our fans and the community leaders who reached out to County Commissioners to express their support for the Emeralds to be an important part of the plans for the Fairgrounds."

After Major League Baseball told the Emeralds that if they don't build a stadium to their standards by 2024, the team will be moved to another community or cease to exist at all, the team has reviewed more than dozen sites to build a multi-use stadium.

The County Commissioners decision gives the County Staff and the Emeralds the go ahead to begin exploring a public-private partnership. Their decision opens new opportunities for year round entertainment and community use that will include the Emeralds and serve as a venue for youth baseball and softball, tournaments, concerts, meetings, and other events that attracts locals and brings people to the Eugene-Springfield area all year long.

"We are looking forward to working with County Staff to begin crafting a plan for the multi-use facility," Benavides said. "This is an exciting time for the Emeralds and an exciting time for the County!"

