Hillcats to Rebrand as Limonadas de Hill City as Part of MiLB Copa Initiative

March 21, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Lynchburg Hillcats News Release







The Lynchburg Hillcats and Minor League Baseball are excited to partner on the Copa de la Diversión initiative.

For four games throughout the season, the Hillcats will transform their identity to become Limonadas De Lynchburg. These nights will feature players wearing specialty Copa jerseys, along with a celebration of Hispanic and Latino heritage.

The three Copa de la Diversión nights will take place on April 29th and 30th against the Fredericksburg Nationals, June 30th against the Delmarva Shorebirds, and July 20th against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers.

The Limonadas are led by a new mascot, Señor Agrio (Mr. Sour), who believes there's a reason to celebrate every day! A nod to the Hispanic voyagers who spread lemon seeds across the Americas, the Limonadas de Hill City honor migrant workers past and present who have made lemonade out of lemons.

The lemon itself is made of four parts, each symbolizing a pillar of Hispanic culture: leaves represent abundance, oil represents healing, the peel represents a strong community and the juice represents happiness. Like lemon seeds, we're excited to help spread appreciation and education of Latino culture in Central Virginia.

"Copa de la Diversión," or "Fun Cup," is a season-long event series by Minor League Baseball specifically designed to embrace the culture and values that resonate most with participating teams' local U.S. Hispanic/Latino communities.

For more information on the Limonadas and Copa de la Diversión, visit milb.com/lynchburg/fans/copa.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from March 21, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.