Delmarva Shorebirds Announce 2023 Open House for April 4

March 21, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALISBURY, Md. - The Delmarva Shorebirds are excited to host the Shorebirds Open House on April 4 from 5 PM to 7 PM. Arthur W. Perdue Stadium will open gates at 4 PM to welcome in the 2023 Shorebirds season. During the event, fans will have access to watch the Shorebirds first practice of the season, receive autographs, take stadium tours, receive free access to the Shorebirds Kids Zone and Inflatables, eat the latest Shorebirds concessions, and more!

Admission to the Shorebirds Open House is FREE for all fans and all fans that bring four (4) canned food items to donate to the Perdue Strike Out Hunger Campaign will receive a FREE hot dog and Pepsi. Plus, the Shorebirds Flock Shop will be open for fans to purchase the newest Shorebirds merchandise and on April 4 only, the entire Flock Shop will be 10% off with all orders of $25 or more receiving a free mystery Shorebirds bobblehead.

"We are very excited to welcome our fans out to Perdue Stadium for the first time this season to get their first-look at the Shorebirds for 2023," explained Shorebirds General Manager Chris Bitters. "From the first practice, to inflatables, to food, there is fun for everyone and we would like to invite you to join us in welcoming the newest Shorebirds players and coaches to Delmarva."

Again, admission is free for the Shorebirds Open House and no registration is required. If you have any questions, please contact the Shorebirds front office at 410-219-3112 or email info@theshorebirds.com.

Thank you for your support of the Delmarva Shorebirds and we look forward to welcoming you out to Perdue Stadium for the Shorebirds Open House on April 4.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from March 21, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.