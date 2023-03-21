GreenJackets Join Minor League Baseball's Copa Program

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets, the Single-A Affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, are excited to announce their new alternative identity in partnership with Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión. For three days in the 2023 season, the GreenJackets will be playing as Los Pavos Salvajes de Augusta - the "Augusta Wild Turkeys."

"We are extremely excited for this transformation and for the opportunity to honor the Hispanic community in such a fun and unique way," said Brandon Greene, GreenJackets General Manager.

Launched in 2018, the Copa de la Diversión (or Fun Cup) program is a MiLB-wide initiative "designed to embrace the culture and values that resonate most with teams' local U.S. Hispanic communities." For Pavos Salvajes games, Augusta players will wear special gear including jerseys and hats with the alternative logo. Additionally, on Copa game days SRP Park will transform into a celebration of culture, with a Grill Cart takeover featuring local Latino vendors.

The Augusta GreenJackets will host three Copa de la Diversión nights this season:

Sunday, April 30th at 1:35 PM

o Grill Cart Takeover by Latin Kitchen of Augusta

Thursday, May 25th at 7:05 PM

o Grill Cart Takeover by Vic's Grill

Saturday, June 10th at 6:05 PM.

Pavos Salvajes (PAH-vos sal-VA-hays) is a nod to the Wild Turkey, the South Carolina State Game Bird. Wild Turkeys have come from all over and spread across the country. Members of the Wild Turkey families have come from Mexico and Central America for more than 500 years before dispersing over the United States. The Wild Turkeys stand out with their blue heads and colorful feathers, helping bring the Pavos Salvajes de Augusta to life.

Single-game tickets for these games are on sale now at greenjacketsbaseball.com. To bring a group to SRP Park for a Pavos Saljaves de Augusta Game, please contact Yari Natal at [email protected]. Pavos Salvajes merchandise can be found on sale at the Hive Pro Shop at SRP Park, or online here: https://bit.ly/Pavos-Salvajes-AUG

About SRP Park/Augusta GreenJackets

The Augusta GreenJackets are the Single-A affiliate Atlanta Braves. Opening Day is Tuesday, April 11th. 2023 Augusta GreenJackets Full, Half and 20-game season seat memberships are on sale now. To learn more about the benefits and to lock in your seat to cheer on the Braves of tomorrow, visit www.gjmembers.com or call (803) 349-WINS (9467). For team merchandise or more information visit www.greenjacketsbaseball.com. Stay up to date on all things GreenJackets and Events at SRP Park by following us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and sign up for the 'Jackets Buzz e-newsletter today by visiting https://atmilb.com/3yr4mrw

SRP Park is the anchor piece of Riverside Village, a live, work, "playball" development which includes apartment living, retail, restaurants, class "A" office space, and a Crowne Plaza Hotel and Conference Center. To learn more about SRP Park and hosting events and availability, visit www.thesrppark.com.

About Copa De La Diversión

"Copa de la Diversión™" or "Fun Cup™" is a season-long event series specifically designed to embrace the culture and values that resonate most with Minor League Baseball™ teams' local U.S. Hispanic communities. The initiative has four key pillars:

Increase awareness, authentic engagements and attendance with U.S. Hispanics in their local communities.

Embrace a culture that is passionate about baseball, family and fun by updating the ballpark experience to match the values these fans cherish most.

Create and employ culturally relevant on-field personas that authentically connect teams with their local U.S. Hispanic communities.

Amplify MiLB's continuous efforts including to diversify the game and business of baseball nationwide.

The Hispanic Leadership and Community Growth Council is composed of diverse professionals from industries such as marketing, academia and media. They are tasked with selecting the "campeón" or champion of Copa de la Diversión, presented each December at the Baseball Winter Meetings™.

