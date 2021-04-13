Hillcats Announce 2021 Promotional Schedule

Lynchburg, Va. - The Lynchburg Hillcats are elated to reveal their promotional schedule for the upcoming 2021 season. This year's slate includes giveaways, theme nights, fireworks, and community celebrations starting opening weekend.

The Hillcats host in-state rival Fredericksburg to kick off the season highlighted by Baby Southpaw Bobblehead Night presented by Coca Cola on Friday, May 7th. Other giveaways on the year include a specialty Hula Bobblehead courtesy of Kona Ice on June 4th and a one of a kind Hillcats pint glass on June 11th.

Fireworks are back! Select Saturday games will culminate in amazing shows all season long. The Hillcats will celebrate America's Independence with the 29th annual Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza.

"It's been a long time coming, but we are so happy to finally have a Hillcats season," said team President Chris Jones. "We can't wait to see fans at the ballpark enjoying all of the special days we have worked hard to plan."

The Hillcats will celebrate local heroes September 10th-12th with First Responders Weekend presented by Hill City Pharmacy. Other fan favorite events include the July 16th Margaritaville Night and Super Hero Night set for July 31st.

Currently there are limited tickets available due to safety protocols in Minor League Baseball, so reserve your tickets NOW! For tickets or more information, visit lynchburg-hillcats.com, call 434-528-1144, or visit the Bank of the James Stadium Box Office.

The 2021 full promotional schedule can be found here.

