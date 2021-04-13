Mudcats Announce Monthly Promotions for May

ZEBULON - Exciting family fun returns in 2021 as the Mudcats unveil plans for the May portion of the club's promotional schedule. The new promotional schedule features fan favorites, as well as new concepts including new nightly themes and souvenir giveaways for the upcoming season at Five County Stadium.

The season opening home stand, running from Tuesday, May 4 through Sunday, May 9, begins with Opening Night and the Mudcats' annual schedule magnet giveaway running throughout the first week while supplies last. Carolina's first home stand continues with the new Winning Wednesday promotion on Wednesday, May 5 and the first of 10 installments of the Tryon Family Dentistry Carolina Micro Brews series of games on Thursday, May 6. The first Micro Brews game of the season will additionally feature a face mask giveaway for the first 750 adults, ages 21 and older, through the Five County Stadium gates. Bark in the Park returns to Five County Stadium on Friday, May 8; giving fans the opportunity to attend a game with their favorite K9 companion.

The first weekend of the new season will additionally include Johnston Health Night on Saturday, May 8 with free face masks handed out to the first 750 fans at Five County Stadium. The Saturday, May 8 game will additionally include the Mudcats' tribute to hand sanitizer and Hand Sanitizer Appreciation Night.

The season opening home stand concludes with Wake Med $6.00 Five County Family Sunday - featuring $6.00 box seat tickets for all fans residing in one of Five County Stadium's five counties including Wake, Franklin, Nash, Johnston and Wilson - and post-game catch on the field on Sunday, May 9.

The second home stand, running from Tuesday, May 25 through Sunday, May 30, will begin with the first of 10 autographed poster giveaways for the first 200 kids to enter Five County Stadium on Tuesday, May 25. The home stand continues with Winning Wednesday on May 26, the second game of the "Micro Brews" series on Thursday, May 27 and the first of four "Pescados de Carolina" games on Saturday, May 29. The Mudcats will additionally hand out free Pescados de Carolina face masks to the first 750 fans at the ballpark on Saturday, May 29. The weekend fun concludes with Wake Med $6.00 Five County Family Sunday with post-game catch on the field on May 30.

As previously announced, fans will be welcome once again at Five County Stadium when the Mudcats begin the 2021 season on Tuesday, May 4 versus the Fayetteville Woodpeckers. The capacity of Five County Stadium, however, will be limited to start the season, aligning with Major League Baseball regulations as well as local health and safety protocols.

Season ticket packages, group options, the Grand Slam Package ticket plan and single-game tickets are all on sale now at carolinamudcats.com, (919) 269-CATS (2287) and by visiting the Five County Stadium front office in Zebulon.

All promotions are subject to change and further plans will be announced later.

Tuesday, May 4: Schedule Magnet Giveaway

Keep up with the Mudcats all season long with our free schedule magnet giveaway presented by Bright Leaf Hot Dogs. The Mudcats will hand out free schedule magnets beginning on Opening Night and throughout the first week of the season, while supplies last.

Wednesday, May 5: Winning Wednesday

New for this season, fans win when the Mudcats win with Winning Wednesdays at Five County Stadium. If the Mudcats come away with a victory on one of the 10 Wednesday night games scheduled at Five County Stadium this season, then fans in attendance for that victorious night's game will have their admission rollover to the next scheduled Wednesday night home game. Should the Mudcats win again, then that same ticket would continue to carry over to the next Wednesday night home game.

Thursday, May 6: Micro Brews Series with Micro Brews Face Mask Giveaway (ages 21 and older)

The Micro Brews return to Five County Stadium this season when the Mudcats suit up in their alternate jerseys and hats. Once again presented by Tryon Family Dentistry, the Mudcats will play as the "Carolina Micro Brews" every Thursday night throughout the season. The first Micro Brews night will additionally feature a Micro Brews themed face mask for the first 750 fans ages 21 and older at Five County Stadium.

Friday, May 7: Bark in the Park

The Mudcats are bringing back the popular Bark in the Park promotion to Five County Stadium this season. Bark in the Park allows fans to enjoy a Mudcats game with their favorite K9 companion. All dogs are free, but must have a special dog ticket and completed waiver form to enter Five County Stadium.

Saturday, May 8: Johnston Health Night with Face Mask Giveaway and Hand Sanitizer Appreciation Night

Saturday, May 8 is Johnston Health face mask giveaway night for the first 750 fans at the ballpark. The Mudcats will also host Hand Sanitizer Appreciation Night on Saturday, May 8 at Five County Stadium. We've all learned to add it more and more to our everyday lives and now it's time to give it it's just due.

Sunday, May 9: Wake Med $6.00 Five County Family Sundays with Post-Game Catch on Field

The Mudcats and Wake Med are excited to bring back Wake Med $6.00 Five County Family Sundays this season. This weekly, recurring, promotion features $6.00 box seat tickets for all fans residing in one of Five County Stadium's five counties including Wake, Franklin, Nash, Johnston and Wilson. This special ticket offer applies to all Sunday day games and is available to purchase through the Five County Stadium box office. New for this season, Wake Med Five County Family Sundays now also feature a free post-game catch on the field opportunity allowing fans to come out and enjoy Five County Stadium just like the pros.

Tuesday, May 25: Tuesday Night Poster Series

Obtaining autographs from the Mudcats players will not be an option this season due to the unique health and safety protocols in place for the 2021 season. With that, the Mudcats are excited to introduce a new poster giveaway series of games this season as the first 200 kids in the ballpark will receive a pre-signed autographed poster from a Mudcats player.

Wednesday, May 26: Winning Wednesday

Win with the Mudcats and our new Winning Wednesday nights at Five County Stadium. If the Mudcats come away with a victory on one of the 10 Wednesday night games scheduled at Five County Stadium this season, then fans in attendance for that night will have their admission rollover to the following Wednesday night home game. Should the Mudcats win again, then that same "golden ticket" admission will continue to carry over to the next Wednesday night home game.

Thursday, May 27: Micro Brews Series presented by Tryon Family Dentistry

The Micro Brews return to Five County Stadium this season when the Mudcats suit up in their alternate jerseys and hats. Once again presented by Tryon Family Dentistry, the Mudcats will play as the "Carolina Micro Brews" every Thursday night throughout the season. The first Micro Brews night will additionally feature a Micro Brews themed face mask for the first 750 fans ages 21 and older at Five County Stadium.

Saturday, May 29: Pescados de Carolina Series with "Pescados" Face Mask Giveaway

Saturday, May 29 is the first of four games during the 2021 season that will see the Mudcats take the field in the club's "Pescados de Carolina" alternate identity. The Mudcats first introduced the "Pescados de Carolina" moniker before the 2019 season and did so in conjunction with Minor League Baseball's "Copa de la Diversión" initiative celebrating Hispanic heritage and culture. The first Pescados game will also include a free face mask giveaway for the first 750 fans at the ballpark.

May 30: Wake Med $6.00 Five County Family Sundays with Post-Game on Field

The Mudcats and Wake Med are excited to bring back Wake Med $6.00 Five County Family Sundays this season. This weekly, recurring, promotion features $6.00 box seat tickets for all fans residing in one of Five County Stadium's five counties including Wake, Franklin, Nash, Johnston and Wilson. This special ticket offer applies to all Sunday day games and is available to purchase through the Five County Stadium box office. New for this season, Wake Med Five County Family Sundays now also feature free post-game catch on the field allowing fans to come out and enjoy Five County Stadium just like the pros.

