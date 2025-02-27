High Point U and Wake Forest Baseball to Play at Truist Point

Atlantic League

HIGH POINT, N.C. - High Point University and Wake Forest University will play baseball at Truist Point on Tuesday, May 13. The contest features a pair of teams that went to the NCAA Regionals in 2024 with each club expecting a big season this year. Both teams have started the 2025 campaign with an 8-1 record with the Demon Deacons ranked No. 12 in this week's Top 25.

First pitch will be at 6 p.m. and tickets are available at the Rockers Box Office or online at highpointrockers.com. Tickets for the contest are priced at $7 or $9 when purchased in advance and $10 or $12 after May 1. Reserved seating will be available. Tickets go on sale Monday, March 3.

"Truist Point has proven to be a great venue not only for the Rockers but for college baseball as well," said Rockers president Pete Fisch. "High Point and Wake Forest are each contenders to return to the NCAA Tournament this season which should make for a great game."

The Panthers went 35-27 and qualified for their first NCAA Tournament in 2024 by shutting out USC Upstate 6-0 in the Big South Championship game at Truist Point. HPU advanced to the Clemson Regional where it defeated Vanderbilt before being eliminated by Coastal Carolina.

"We are excited about the chance to compete against a perennial powerhouse like Wake Forest and to do it at a first-class venue like Truist Point," said HPU head coach Joey Hammond. "This provides a great opportunity for our program. The High Point Rockers organization does a fantastic job hosting our Big South Conference tournament and consistently delivers a great experience for all programs involved. I have a ton of respect for Coach (Tom) Walter and his staff and look forward to watching our clubs compete in May!"

Wake Forest was 38-22 a year ago and earned a berth in the Greenville, N.C. Regional. Three Demon Deacons were among the top 10 draft picks in the MLB Draft in 2024 as the Wake Forest continued the momentum it built with a College World Series trip in 2023.

"We are thrilled to be playing in High Point at Truist Point," said Wake Forest head coach Tom Walter. "The venue is one of the best in the state and we are playing a quality opponent coming off an NCAA tournament berth in 2024. I expect there to be a really good crowd."

