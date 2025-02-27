FerryHawks Announce First Player Signings of the 2025 Season

February 27, 2025 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Staten Island FerryHawks News Release







The Staten Island FerryHawks have announced their first player signings for the 2025 season - Adalberto Mejia, Eddy Diaz, and Nate Scantlin! The trio will help shape a promising squad under the leadership of manager Mark Minicozzi in his second year at the helm.

Adalberto Mejia: A Veteran Left-Handed Pitcher

Adalberto Mejia brings a wealth of experience to the FerryHawks' pitching staff. Signed as an international free agent by the Minnesota Twins in 2016, Mejia was named the Twins' Minor League Pitcher of the Year in 2015. His impressive rise continued as he made his MLB debut in 2016, eventually appearing in 146 major league games over four seasons with the Twins, St. Louis Cardinals, and Los Angeles Angels.

Eddy Diaz: Speed and Versatility in the Infield

Eddy Diaz comes to the FerryHawks after spending time in the Colorado Rockies' minor league system, where he posted a .272 batting average and advanced as high as Double-A. In 2023, Diaz played under Mark Minicozzi with the Spire City Ghost Hounds in the Atlantic League. During his 38 games with the team, he hit .295 and stole an impressive 23 bases.

Nate Scantlin: A Return to Staten Island

Outfielder Nate Scantlin is back with the FerryHawks for the 2025 season after a standout year in 2024. Scantlin appeared in 114 games for Staten Island last season, hitting .273 with 127 hits and 30 stolen bases - both career highs. Over the past four years in independent ball, Scantlin has maintained an impressive .309 batting average. Before his time in the Atlantic League, he was a prospect for the Cincinnati Reds, drafted by the organization in 2017.

As the FerryHawks prepare for an exciting 2025 season, single-game tickets are now on sale, and the full slate of promotions has been released. Fans can click here to check out the latest updates and secure their tickets for the upcoming season!

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from February 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.