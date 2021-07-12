High Point Rockers Sign MLB All-Star in Olympic Prep

HIGH POINT, N.C. - It will be an All-Star-type of night for the High Point Rockers on Tuesday, July 13 when the Rockers play host to Gastonia in a doubleheader starting at 5:05 p.m. at Truist Point.

While MLB is playing its All-Star game in Denver, High Point will be using a former Major League All-Star on the mound on Tuesday. The Rockers have signed and activated former New York Yankee All-Star and current U.S. Olympic pitcher David Robertson.

Robertson will be part of the United States baseball team to participate in the Tokyo Olympics at the end of the month. Like other Olympians, Robertson will be adjusting his game and getting innings in preparation for the Olympics.

Robertson has pitched 12 years in the Major Leagues and compiled a 53-33 career record with a 2.90 ERA. He has made 661 MLB appearances, all of them in relief, and earned 137 saves. He broke in with the New York Yankees in 2008 after having pitched at the University of Alabama. Robertson spent nine seasons with the Yankees (2008-14, 2017-18) and has also pitched with the Chicago White Sox and Philadelphia Phillies.

In 2009, Robertson was a key player in the Yankees' World Series championship, beating the Philadelphia Phillies four games to two. He was the winning pitcher in Game Two of the ALDS, beating Minnesota 4-3. He also posted a 4-3 win in 13 innings over the Los Angeles Angels in the Game Two of the ALCS. Robertson owns a 5-0 career record in the postseason.

In 2011, Robertson, 36, was an American League All-Star and finished 11th in the Cy Young Award voting while compiling a 4-0 record and a 1.08 ERA in 70 appearances for New York.

High Point Rockers President Pete Fisch said "On the night of the All-Star game, we are thrilled that we can welcome a former All-Star in David Robertson to High Point. David has had an exemplary career and we are proud to be able to help him prepare to play with the United States Olympic team."

Team USA will compete for Olympic gold with the host Japan as well as Mexico, South Korea, Israel and the Dominican Republic. The Olympic baseball tournament starts on July 28 and runs through August 7. Games will be played in Fukushima, Japan.

