Kenley, Revs Knock off Ducks for Series Win

(York, Pa.): Jack Kenley went off on a six-RBI day as the York Revolution knocked off the Long Island Ducks, 9-7 on Sunday afternoon at PeoplesBank Park. The Revs take the final two in the weekend series for a series victory, and will kick off a six-game road trip Tuesday night in Lancaster going for a third consecutive win.

York got off to a hot start with three runs in the first on one hit. The sole hit came courtesy of Kenley on a three-run bomb to right after Yan Sanchez and Melky Mesa worked back-to-back walks for a 3-0 lead.

Two more runs came in the third as York collected four straight hits with one out. Mesa earned the first knock with a single to center. Carlos Castro smacked his sixth double of the season to right. Kenley and Josue Herrera delivered the run scoring singles for a 5-0 lead.

Kenley drove in his fifth run of the day in the fifth inning on a sac fly to center to score Mesa after a lead-off double.

Long Island suddenly tied the game at 6-6 with three runs each in the sixth and seventh frames. Daniel Fields scored on a wild pitch from Revs starter Austin Steinfort and Breland Almadova launched a pitch over the Arch Nemesis to cut York's lead in half at 6-3 in the sixth. To tie it in the seventh, the Ducks scored three times on no hits, using five walks including two with the bases loaded and a hit batter to bring the tying runs across.

The Revs took back the lead quickly in their seventh inning, doing so in similar fashion by scoring three times without a hit (also five walks). York loaded the bases on two walks and a Ducks error, setting up Kenley for his career-high sixth RBI on a bases loaded walk to retake the lead. JC Encarnacion and Tyler Hill were also issued free passes with all bags occupied for a 9-6 lead.

Daniel Fields put the Ducks back within two in the eighth, 9-7, on a bloop hit to left after Deibinson Romero singled and moved to second on a wild pitch, but reliever Victor Capellan preserved the lead to pick up his fourth hold.

Jim Fuller logged his league-leading 10th save and second in as many days with a scoreless ninth to close out the victory.

After an off-day Monday, the Revs hit the road for six starting with a three-game set in Lancaster. Jake Welch (1-2) will start for York on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and the WOYK YouTube channel beginning at 6:10 p.m. with Darrell Henry and Ray Jensen on the call.

Notes: Revs starter Austin Steinfort allowed just two hits and two runs over 5.1 innings in a no-decision; it marked the third time this season (second vs. Long Island) that he's allowed two hits or fewer over five innings or more. Almadova's sixth inning homer came off lefty Edward Paredes, snapping a 10-appearance scoreless streak that spanned all of June and July prior to Sundays' game; Paredes' only prior runs allowed came in his first appearance of the season on opening weekend (May 31). Mesa reached base safely all five times and tied a Revs' season-high with four runs; he is the sixth Revs batter to score four times in a game this season and third this week. Kenley's previous career-high for RBI in a game was three (July 18, 2019 with West Michigan); he joins Andrew Dundon (June 3 at Gastonia) as Revs to post six-RBI games this season, sharing the highest single-game total in the Atlantic League this season.

