High Point Rockers Sign INF/OF Ben Aklinski

HIGH POINT, N.C. - Ben Aklinski, who clubbed 28 homers and drove in 105 runs last year for Lexington, has signed with the High Point Rockers for the 2022 season.

Aklinski was one of just two players in the Atlantic League in 2021, along with Lancaster's Caleb Gindl, to rank in the top four in the Atlantic League in home runs, RBI, runs scored and extra base hits.

Aklinski, 25, hit .290 with 28 home runs and 105 RBI for the Lexington Legends in 2021, his first year in the Atlantic League. He was fourth in the league in home runs and his 105 RBI were second only to Lexington teammate Tilman Pugh. Aklinski had 123 base hits and a .552 slugging percentage while ranking third in the ALPB in total bases with 234, second in runs scored (105) and fourth with 52 extra base hits. He was a key ingredient in the Legends winning the Atlantic League championship last season.

"Ben had a heckuva year last season," said Rockers manager Jamie Keefe. "When you hit 28 homers and drive in 105 runs, that's getting it done. Ben is a freak athlete who has the ability to play multiple positions. Offensively, he hit at the top of the line-up and was a real catalyst for that club. Between scoring 105 runs and driving in another 105 runs, Ben generated over 200 runs last year. If he can do that for us, he could be an MVP candidate at the end of the year."

A versatile ballplayer, Aklinski last season played second base in 44 games, third base in 25, eight games at shortstop and 33 games in the outfield.

Aklinski, a native of Phoenix, Arizona, spent two seasons at Phoenix College where he was a first team All-Arizona Community College Athletic Conference selection in 2017 and the state player of the year. He was named the National Junior College defensive player of the year while earning second team JUCO All-America honors.

Aklinski hit .304 as a junior at the University of Kentucky in 2018, starting all 56 games while swatting six home runs and driving in 42 runs. He was selected in the 32nd round of the 2018 MLB Draft by the Philadelphia Phillies and started his professional career at the Phillies' Gulf Coast League team in Clearwater.

The Rockers will open the 2022 campaign at home at Truist Point on Thursday, April 21 against the Kentucky Wild Health Genomes. Season tickets for the 2022 Rockers season are on sale at https://bit.ly/3HSNTOZ.

