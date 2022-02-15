Barnstormers Roster Continues to Grow

Lancaster, PA - Dominic DiSabatino, the leading winner on the Lancaster Barnstormers pitching staff in 2021, has re-signed for the 2022 season, it was announced today by manager Ross Peeples.

In addition, the Barnstormers have inked corner infielder Andretty Cordero to a contract for the upcoming season.

DiSabatino, who turns 26 in March, had a breakout season with the 'Stormers in 2021. The right-hander from Delaware signed from a tryout camp prior last April and remained with the club the entire season. He went 11-9 with a 7.36 ERA in 25 appearances, including 22 starts. From June 25-August 14, he captured eight consecutive decisions, firing six quality starts in the process. He fanned 11 High Point Rockers in a day game, July 22, matching the season high by a Barnstormer in 2021 and threw seven shutout innings in a win over September 24.

Prior to coming to Lancaster, the former Delaware co-player of the year at shortstop spent four years in the San Diego system. He was 4-0 at Class A-Tri-City (WA) out of the bullpen in 2019.

"Dominic pitched well for us last year," said Peeples. "He has a good arm and throws a good changeup. I think he learned to set up hitters better and better last year as the season went on."

Cordero, 24, spent six seasons in the Texas Rangers organization from 2014-19. In 2019, the right-handed batter spent the entire campaign with Class AA Frisco. In 127 games, he batted .270, hammering 16 homers and driving home 82 runs. On three occasions, he drove in five or more runs in a game, including a seven-RBI performance against Corpus Christi on April 9.

The previous year, he hit .262 with 10 homers and 57 RBI with Class A Down East (Kinston, NC). Last year, he appeared in 36 games with Evansville of the Frontier League.

"Cordero is a guy who plays both first and third. We have several good reports on him, and we know he has put up some good career numbers," said Peeples. "We believe his bat can help us out in our lineup."

Lancaster now has eight players under contract for the 2022 campaign, which is scheduled to begin at Gastonia, April 21. The home opener is slated for Friday, April 29 against the York Revolution.

