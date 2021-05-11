High Point Rockers Returning Clark, Mitchell for 2021 Season

May 11, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - High Point Rockers News Release









High Point Rockers outfielder Jared Mitchell

(High Point Rockers) High Point Rockers outfielder Jared Mitchell(High Point Rockers)

HIGH POINT, N.C. - Two members of the High Point Rockers who helped lead the team to the Atlantic League playoffs in 2019 will be returning to the club this season. Lefthanded pitcher Brian Clark and outfielder Jared Mitchell have both signed with the Rockers for the 2021 season.

Clark, 28, was a mainstay of the Rockers' bullpen in 2019, appearing in 45 games and posting a record of 3-3 with a 2.27 ERA. Clark struck out 44 hitters in 47.2 innings of work while allowing just 34 hits and 16 walks. A former ninth round pick of the Chicago White Sox out of Kent State, Clark led the Golden Flashes to the College World Series in 2012, going 5-0 with four saves as a freshman. As a collegian, Clark was a Freshman All-American and an All-Mid-American Conference pick. He was considered the second-best high school baseball prospect in the state following his senior season at Stow-Munroe Falls HS in Stow, Ohio.

"Brian was dominant for us out of the bullpen in 2019," said Rockers' manager Jamie Keefe. "He has a fantastic arm, he's a great person and I love having him around. Brian told me he feels great, the ball's coming out of his hand really well and he's happy with where he's at. He's looking forward to giving it another opportunity."

Mitchell, 32, returns to the Rockers after hitting .232 with six home runs, 10 stolen bases and 21 RBI in 47 games for High Point in 2019. He started that season with the Sugar Land Skeeters and signed with the Rockers on July 31, 2019. Mitchell was an All-Star while playing for York in 2018 after helping lead the Revolution to the Atlantic League championship in 2017.

Mitchell, a native of New Iberia, La., is one of the most decorated athletes to come out of LSU. As a wide receiver, Mitchell helped the Tigers to the 2007 BCS National Championship with a 38-24 win over Ohio State. On the diamond, Mitchell was the MVP of the College World Series in 2009, leading LSU to the national championship with a best-of-three championship series win over Texas.

"Jared is one of the great people in baseball," said Keefe. "He's been around for a long time and has won everywhere he's gone. Jared is a really good person and we're excited to have him back. He is the ultimate professional and he can play all three positions in the outfield but he is a very good centerfielder as well. He's healthy for the first time in a long time and we look for big things from him to help lead this club."

The Rockers will begin their second season of play on Friday, May 28 when they visit the York Revolution. The home opener at Truist Point is slated for Tuesday, June 1 vs. the Lexington Legends, one of the two new teams to join the Atlantic League in 2021. High Point's schedule includes 120 games with 60 contests slated for Truist Point.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from May 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.