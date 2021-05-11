Barnstormers Announce Plans to Ease Limitations

On May 4th, 2021 the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania announced capacity changes for outdoor venues that will go into effect after May 31st, 2021. The Barnstormers are very excited to be able to allow more fans to come to Clipper Magazine Stadium and enjoy the game of baseball in an outdoor, safe, family friendly environment.

"Over the last year we have operated Clipper Magazine Stadium by following guidelines that were set forth by the CDC, our state administration, and local ordinances to keep our fans and our community safe during this pandemic," said general manager Mike Reynolds. "We will continue to move forward with the state's guidelines to make sure all fans feel safe while attending a Barnstormers game at Clipper Magazine Stadium. We will continue to offer pod seating in some socially distanced sections and we'll also give our hospitality guests the ability to choose how many people they would like in their rented area."

The following safety protocol will remain in place for fans visiting Clipper Magazine Stadium:

Guests are required to wear unless they are eating or drinking.

Enhanced cleaning procedures of all high contact surfaces will take place.

The concessions stands and portables will be cashless.

Fans will have the option to purchase tickets in two different sections that will allow them to sit socially distanced from other guests.

We are excited that the majority of the stadium will be open with no seating restrictions. The Barnstormers team is currently working on making those changes to the seating manifest. A few important items to note:

All season ticket holders are in the process of being moved back to their original seating locations.

Any fans impacted by those moves will be offered other comparable seats.

Fans who have seats but prefer to stay socially distanced may contact the Barnstormers to be placed into one of our social distanced sections.

If you have seats or any type of partial ticket plan and were unable to sit where you preferred due to social distanced seating you may exchange your seats in person at Clipper Magazine Stadium starting on May 13th or you may mail in your tickets and a representative will reach out to you to help you over the phone. Additionally, to help with in person exchanges the Two Dudes Box Office at Clipper Magazine Stadium will have extended hours until 7pm on Tuesdays and Thursday starting May 13th and ending on May 27th.

The Barnstormers open the 2021 season at home on June 4th against the York Revolution. Tickets for all 2021 home games can be found at www.lancasterbarnstormers.com or by calling 717-509-HITS.

If you have any questions please feel free to contact your Barnstormers rep or you can reach Justin Kirk, Sr. Director of Ticket Sales, at jkirk@lancasterbarnstormers.com or 717-509-3002.

