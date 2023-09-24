High Point Rockers Offer Free Admission to Monday's South Division Championship Game

The High Point Rockers will host the Gastonia Honey Hunters on Monday, September 25 at noon in Game 5 of the Atlantic League South Division Championship series. The best-of-five series is tied at 2-2 with Monday's winner advancing to the ALPB League Championship Series which begins Tuesday night in Lancaster, Pa.

Admission to Monday's winner-take-all game will be free. No ticket is necessary for admission to Truist Point for the contest. Gates to Truist Point will open at 11:30 a.m.

