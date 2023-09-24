Game Start Time Updated

September 24, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - High Point Rockers News Release







The High Point Rockers will host the Gastonia Honey Hunters in Game 4 of the Atlantic League South Division Championship series on today (Sunday, Sept. 24) at 3:05 p.m. The game will be streamed live on FLO Baseball and also available on the Mixlr app.

The Rockers trail Gastonia 2-1 in the best-of-5 series. A win today by High Point would necessitate a Game 5 on Monday at noon at Truist Point.

The revised schedule is a result of Saturday's Game 4 being rained out.

Tickets are available online at HighPointRockers.com and at the Truist Point Box Office.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from September 24, 2023

Game Start Time Updated - High Point Rockers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.