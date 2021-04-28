High Point Rockers Ink MLB Veteran Logan Morrison

April 28, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - Logan Morrison, an 11-year Major League veteran, has signed with the High Point Rockers for the 2021 season. The lefthanded hitting first baseman will add power, experience and maturity to the Rockers' line-up this season.

Morrison, 33, has spent time in the Major Leagues with Miami, Seattle, Tampa Bay, Minnesota, Philadelphia and Milwaukee. He broke into the big leagues in 2010 at age 22 with the Florida Marlins and was most recently with the Brewers during the 2020 season. Morrison has 140 career homers at the Major League level in 997 career games. He has a career batting average of .238 with 426 RBI's and 792 hits in his career.

The Kansas City, Kan. native hit a career-high 38 homers with 85 RBI with Tampa Bay in 2017, leading the club in home runs while finishing second on the team with 85 RBI. His 38 home runs tied for fifth in the American League and ranked third in franchise history. Morrison was twice nominated for the Roberto Clemente Award in 2012 and 2013 and earned Tampa Bay's nominee for the Hank Aaron Award in 2017.

On his way to the Major Leagues, Morrison was the Florida State League MVP in 2008 at Class A Jupiter where he led the league in batting average, on-base percentage, hits and doubles. He was a South Atlantic League All-Star in 207 at Class A Greensboro where he tied for fourth in the league with 24 home runs. Morrison was originally drafted by the Florida Marlins in 2006 out of Maple Woods Community College in Kansas City.

Morrison's intent is to not only play for the Rockers but also make the U.S. Olympic baseball team for 2021.

"Anytime you can get a guy who has 11 years in the big leagues, you've got to jump on it," said Rockers' manager Jamie Keefe. "Logan decided just a few weeks ago that he wanted an opportunity to play for Team USA in the Olympics. With the Olympic qualifiers coming up he knows he needs to get at-bats. He's hoping to get an opportunity to make that team. He will have to leave a few weeks into the season to play for Team USA but we're really looking forward to giving him an opportunity to put that uniform on and have fun playing baseball."

Team USA will host a qualifying tournament in Florida in June with the winner claiming a spot in the six-team Olympic field for the Tokyo Olympic Games. Former Dodger catcher and Angels manager Mike Scioscia will manage the U.S. Olympic team.

The Rockers will begin their second season of play on Friday, May 28 when they visit the York Revolution. The home opener at Truist Point is slated for Tuesday, June 1 vs. the Lexington Legends, one of the two new teams to join the Atlantic League in 2021. High Point's schedule includes 120 games with 60 contests slated for Truist Point.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from April 28, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.