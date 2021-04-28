Barnstormers Add Caleb Gindl to Veteran Outfield Crew

Blake Gailen and Trayvon Robinson have another veteran Lancaster outfielder to join them.

Caleb Gindl has been re-signed by the Barnstormers for the 2021 season, it was announced today by manager Ross Peeples.

The inking of Gindl, who can also pitch out of the Lancaster bullpen, gives the Barnstormers six outfielders total, filling out that portion of the roster to open the 2021 season on May 27 at Gastonia.

The upcoming season will be the fourth in Lancaster for the native of the Florida Panhandle. He has been a steady performer for the Barnstormers over the years, batting .295 in 2016, .271 in a partial season in 2017 and .291 while leading the club in homers (22) and RBI (91) in 2019. The lefty ranks among the club's all-time career leaders in doubles with 84 and RBI with 217.

Gindl, 32, enjoyed two partial seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers, batting .232 in 65 career games. His first big league home run was huge, lifting the Brewers to a 1-0 victory over Miami in the bottom of the 13th inning on July 21, 2013. During his time with the Brewers, he was teammates with current Lancaster hitting coach Jeff Bianchi.

He signed with the Brewers in 2007 and batted .372 for Helena of the Rookie Pioneer League in his rookie season. Gindl put together matching .307 averages for Class A West Virginia in 2008 and Class AAA Nashville in 2011.

In June, 2017, his contract was purchased by the San Francisco Giants. At the conclusion of the Eastern League season, he was released by the Giants and returned to Lancaster. San Francisco picked him up the following winter, and he spent the entire 2018 season in their system.

"Caleb has proven that he is one of the best all-around players in the league," said Peeples. "We will depend on him in the top of our order to produce and score runs. He will also pitch some for us again."

DiSabatino, 25, came to the Barnstormers camp on April 24. The one-time San Diego Padres farmhand was clocked at 94 miles per hour during his audition with the club's coaching staff.

The native of Middletown, Delaware signed with the San Diego Padres in 2016. In his rookie season, the right-hander peaked at Class A- Tri-City. DiSabatino missed the next two years before returning for 20 appearances with Tri-City in 2019.

He was previously recommended to the Barnstormers by Eric Junge, who pitched for the Barnstormers in 2010 and 2011 and is currently the Padres' Class AAA El Paso pitching coach.

"Dominic was at our tryout, but we have spoken with him before," said Peeples. "He showed a really good arm, sitting 93-95 with a good changeup. We are going to give him a chance to make our club out of camp and are excited to see what he can do."

