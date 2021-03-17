High Point Rockers Bringing Disc Golf to Truist Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. -Disc Golf and the "Hek Yeh Putter Party" is coming to Truist Point, the home of the High Point Rockers April 1-3! The Hek Yeh Putter Party is a premier disc golf/baseball stadium experience and competition. Participants have the chance to compete for 18 holes on our 9-hole temporary course designed in and around the entire stadium area including the playing field. The final hole has competitors teeing off from deep second base toward home plate to an Innova DISCatcher or basket.

Each night includes a minimum of 10 raffle prizes and CASH PRIZES for the top 20% of the field. Tee times are available for groups of 8 or less (exceptions may be made for families larger than 8) with groups teeing off every 10 minutes. First timers and experienced players welcome!

Available Tee Times for April 1: 4 PM - 7:30 PM (Gates Open at 3:30PM)

Available Tee Times for April 2: 4 PM - 7:30 PM (Gates Open at 3:30PM)

Available Tee Times for April 3: 1 - 7 PM (Gates Open at 12:30PM)

Cost to Play: $21.50 (includes 18 holes and 2 raffle tickets)

Admission for Non-Players: $6.50

What is Disc Golf? It's a sport using discs, similar to a frisbee, with the objective of throwing the disc into a basket. The baskets are made of chains to help catch the disc. Scoring is similar to golfing where the number of throws per hole provides your score. The goal is to have the lowest score at the end of the round.

Providing the entertainment during the event will be Winston-Salem resident DJ Hek Yeh, the official DJ of the United States Disc Golf Championship. The 46-year old combines his passion for music and disc golf into an entertainment experience unlike any other. His vision brings disc golf, music and people of diverse backgrounds together

Food and beverages will be available at Truist Point. No outside food or beverage is permitted. All participants are encouraged to wear comfortable shoes as the course will require walking and step navigation. Cleated shoes are not permitted. Participants may bring their own discs or use discs that are available on-site. All local, state and CDC recommended safety protocols will be followed.

For more information, contact the High Point Rockers at (336) 888-1000 or visit www.HighPointRockers.com.

