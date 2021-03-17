2021 Individual and Group Tickets on Sale March 24

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced that individual game and group tickets for all home games during the 2021 season will go on sale Wednesday, March 24, at 10:00 a.m. Individual tickets can be purchased online at LIDucks.com or by calling (631) 940-TIXX, while group tickets can be purchased by phone only at (631) 940-3825.

To celebrate tickets going on sale, the first 100 customers to place online orders will be entered into a raffle. One lucky winner will receive a prize package including a bobblehead of 2019 Atlantic League Manager of the Year Wally Backman, a baseball signed by 2019 Championship Series MVP Deibinson Romero and a 2019 replica championship ring.

For the 2021 season, individual tickets will be sold at 50% of capacity in each section available for purchase to help maintain social distancing. Additionally, seating will be on a general admission basis in each section, with fans purchasing tickets for assigned sections rather than assigned seats. All ticketing will be digital this season as well, with fans able to have their tickets scanned at the ballpark gates from their smartphone or via printed PDF documents.

Group tickets, including luxury suite rentals, can also be purchased beginning March 24. Groups will be able to book exclusive experiences such as National Anthem and pre-game performances or serving as a Ridgewood Savings Bank color guard. At this time, picnic and birthday party packages are not available for reservations. For more information, please contact our group sales department.

The Ducks 2021 season will begin on Friday, May 28, with Opening Night at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. Prior to their 6:35 p.m. game against the Lexington Legends, the team will celebrate their 2019 Atlantic League championship with a special banner raising ceremony. In addition, the first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive Replica Championship Rings, courtesy of P.C. Richard and Son. The preliminary promotional schedule, including Fireworks Spectaculars, theme nights and premium giveaways, will be announced approximately one month prior to Opening Night.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball, and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call (631) 940-DUCK (3825).

