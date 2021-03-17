Community Progress Council Returns to Revolution Roster

(York, Pa.) - The York Revolution announced today Community Progress Council (CPC), the non-profit sponsor of the team's cancelled 2020 season, has not only returned for 2021 but extended its sponsorship to include the 2022 season as well.

CPC is the community action agency that empowers York County individuals and families to move toward self-sufficiency and advocates for change to promote community growth.

In exchange for the non-profit's support of the next two Revolution seasons and sponsorship of two specific theme nights each year, the expanded agreement makes CPC the beneficiary of season-long fundraising efforts by the team, including the 50/50 raffles at each Revs home game, an auction for custom game-worn Revolution jerseys, and proceeds from the sale of tickets in the Appell Memorial Lawn, two dollars of each of which will be donated to CPC.

The team will also provide marketing and video services support to the non-profit and promote the organization through a campaign on Revolution-owned SportsRadio 98.9 FM and 1350 WOYK.

The agreement renews a relationship begun when CPC partnered with the team to present the 2020 York Revolution season. When the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball announced the cancellation of that championship season, Revolution and CPC officials collaborated on alternative ways to entertain and support the York community while benefitting CPC initiatives.

"CPC stood by us last year and worked side by side with our staff to find ways to keep PeoplesBank Park open for our community and to continue to encourage support for the invaluable contributions CPC makes to York residents and families," said Nate Tile, York Revolution Vice President of Business Development. "We are grateful for their continued faith in us, their commitment to helping bring baseball back to York, and the opportunity to help them make such a dramatic difference in the lives of our neighbors. We couldn't be prouder to be back on the same team as Community Progress Council."

"Community Progress Council is proud to partner with the York Revolution for the 2021 and 2022 seasons," said Robin Rohrbaugh, President and CEO of Community Progress Council. "Through this partnership, the Revs and CPC will work together to bring awareness to the important programs and services that Community Progress Council offers to our community's residents, many of whom are struggling financially because of the COVID-19 pandemic."

For more information on Community Progress Council's programs, visit www.YorkCPC.org.

