High Point Rockers and Truist Point to Host 2022 Ingles Big South Baseball Championship

December 7, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers and the Big South Conference today announced that Truist Point will host the 2022 Ingles Big South Baseball Championship. The top six teams in the Big South will qualify for the championship which will be played at Truist Point from May 25-28, 2022. The winner of the double elimination tournament will receive an automatic bid to the NCAA Championship.

"We are very excited to welcome the Big South Conference to Truist Point as we continue the revitalization of downtown High Point," said Rockers' President Pete Fisch. "Truist Point is an outstanding ballpark that will be a memorable site for this prestigious college tournament. We would like to thank the Big South for selecting High Point and we look forward to welcoming the teams to Truist Point."

The High Point Rockers are a member of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball. With a capacity of 4,500, Truist Point is an entertainment destination for High Point and the Triad. The ballpark has hosted numerous regular season college baseball games, the 2021 NCAA Division III Baseball Regional and many amateur soccer and baseball events.

"Truist Point will be an incredible venue for the Ingles Big South Conference Baseball Championship, said Big South Commissioner Kyle Kallander. "It is a beautiful new fan-friendly ballpark, but most importantly it will provide an outstanding experience for our student-athletes. It is the perfect venue for our nationally competitive baseball programs. We are grateful to everyone involved with the High Point Rockers and Truist Point for their support of Big South baseball."

Ingles is the title sponsor of The Big South Baseball Championship that will be held on a neutral site for the fourth time in the last six years. The Championship was previously held at campus sites which included a stop at High Point's Williard Stadium in 2012. Seven players who participated in the 2012 championship reached the Major Leagues including UNC Asheville pitcher Ryan Dull who pitched for the Rockers in 2021.

Presbyterian is the defending Big South champion and earned the conference's automatic bid to the 2021 NCAA Championship. Campbell received an at-large bid and reached the NCAA Regional Final for the second consecutive championship. The Big South produced six All-Americans in 2021 as well as five MLB Draft choices including three in the top nine rounds. The NCAA Baseball Champion in 2016 advanced to the regionals after winning the Big South Championship.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from December 7, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.