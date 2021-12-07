Billy Horn Named Charleston Dirty Birds Manager

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - The Charleston Dirty Birds announced today that Billy Horn will be the Manager of the Dirty Birds for the 2022 season.

"We are thrilled to have someone with Billy's experience and stellar reputation at the helm of the Dirty Birds for the 2022 season" said Chuck Domino, President of the Dirty Birds. "Billy was at Appalachian Power Park several times as a coach with the High Point Rockers last season and he always conducted himself in a professional manner" Domino added. "Billy is the perfect fit to run this team. He embodies Atlantic League baseball with his tremendous track record of player procurement, community outreach, and competitive nature. This is a big step for us as we continue to grow after our historic first year in the Atlantic League" said Andy Shea, Owner and CEO of the Dirty Birds

Horn comes to Charleston from the High Point Rockers where he was the Bench Coach and Director of Player Procurement. During his time at High Point, Billy promoted 22 players to Major League Baseball organizations, with Jake Petricka (RHP), David Robertson (RHP), Tyler Ladendorf (INF), and Alberto Baldonado (LHP) reaching MLB and helped the club become the first expansion team in Atlantic League history to clinch the playoffs in 2019. Horn has a combined seven years of professional baseball coaching experience including time with the Long Island Ducks, Normal CornBelters and the Ottawa Champions and is more than excited to bring his expertise to the field for the 2022 Charleston Dirty Birds' Season.

"First off, I'd like to thank Mr. Shea, Mr. Domino, Ms. Nixon and the rest of the Dirty Birds organization for this tremendous opportunity" said Billy Horn. "I am extremely excited to not only become the next Manager of this historic franchise, but also to be gaining another family within the city of Charleston. Here you will see a very fun and competitive product on and off the field, as it will be represented by some of the most upstanding men in the community for years to come" Horn added. When asked what he thought about Charleston, Horn simply replied "Charleston just feels like home".

Opening Day for the Dirty Birds' 2022 season is Thursday, April 21, 2022 at Appalachian Power Park against the Staten Island Ferry Hawks, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35pm. For more information, or to shop the Dirty Birds team store, visit www.dirtybirdsbaseball.com.

