High Point Rockers and Market Authority Hold Joint Job Fair Tues at Truist Point

March 20, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers and the High Point Market Authority (HPMA) will jointly host a Triad community-wide seasonal job fair at Truist Point baseball stadium on Tues., March 21, from 3 to 6 pm. In addition, the Rockers will hold a second job fair on March 28 from 5 to 7 p.m. Both of the job fairs will be held in the Catalyst Club at Truist Point. Parking is available in the Catalyst Club parking lot, located at 214 Lindsay Street.

Job fair participants may apply for part-time, seasonal positions available in High Point for the April furniture market, as well as for the 2023 baseball season, which runs from April to September.

Jobs applicants must be at least 18 years old and present a valid state ID. Prior experience in the fields of customer service, transportation, hospitality and food service is preferred, but not required.

