Frederick Atlantic League Baseball Club Signs Four Veterans

Frederick, MD - The new soon-to-be-named Frederick Atlantic League Professional Baseball (ALPB) Club is excited to announce the signings of four veterans: Osvaldo Abreu (UTL), Kole Cottam (C), Max Povse (RHP) and Johnni Turbo (OF). All these players add a wealth of experience to the roster.

Abreu resides in nearby Hagerstown, Maryland and has played for the Washington Nationals and Arizona Diamondbacks organizations and reached the AA level. He is a versatile defender at all infield and outfield positions. In 2019, Abreu was a member of the Potomac Nationals in the Carolina League and faced the Frederick Keys.

"Osvaldo is a plus defender at multiple positions who brings versatility to our lineup," said Manager, Mark Minicozzi.

Cottam was drafted by the Boston Red Sox in the fourth round of the 2018 MLB June Amateur Player Draft from University of Kentucky. In three seasons and 151 games with the Wildcats, he compiled 27 HRs 110 RBIS and a batting average of .326. He played AA and AAA with the Red sox in 2022 after excelling in the Arizona Fall League during the winter of 2021.

"Kole is a plus defensive catcher who has hit well at every level he has played. We are excited to see Kole get every day at bats and prove to MLB teams he belongs in the big leagues," said Minicozzi.

Povse was drafted by the Atlanta Braves in the third round of the 2014 MLB June Amateur Player Draft from University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He was traded by the Braves to the Seattle Mariners on November 16, 2016. He reached the Major Leagues with the Mariners in 2017. Last Season Povse finished fifth in the Atlantic League in strikeouts, where he proved to one of the most consistent starters in the league.

"We are excited to watch Max build off last year's success and continue to watch his growth as a pitcher," Said Minicozzi.

Turbo is a former 4th round draft pick of the Philadelphia Phillies. In 2018, Turbo played for the Bowie Baysox and Norfolk Tides as part of the Baltimore Orioles organization. His past two seasons with the Long Island Ducks, he has hit for a .300 batting average while playing excellent defense in all outfield positions.

"Turbo brings energy and excitement to every game he plays," Minicozzi explained, "his ability to put pressure on opposing defenses while at the same time taking pressure off our pitchers is a unique skill set."

