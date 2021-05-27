High Point Rockers Add High Point University Alum to Roster

HIGH POINT, N.C. - Joe Johnson, who finished his playing career at High Point University just a few days ago, has signed a contract with the High Point Rockers of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball. Johnson is the first HPU grad to become a Rocker.

Johnson could be a two-way player for the Rockers with the ability to pitch and play the outfield. As a graduate student this spring with the Panthers, Johnson hit .286 with six home runs and 18 RBI while starting all 45 games, primarily in the outfield. He had 17 multi-hit games and was the only starting outfielder to not make an error.

"Joe was really impressive when we saw him during a scrimmage this week," said Rockers' manager Jamie Keefe. "He swung the bat really well and we saw that that he was a good outfielder. But when he got on the mound and put our hitters down in order on just 10 pitches, that was really eye-opening. With the Atlantic League using the new double-hook rule, Joe will be invaluable. We know we can use him at any position and in any role."

Johnson led the Panthers with a .324 average and 39 RBI in 2018 while earning all-state honors as a DH. As a pitcher, he appeared in 10 games and posted a 4-0 record with a 4.42 ERA.

"When we recruited Joe, we liked him as a pitcher and as a left-handed hitter," said High Point University head coach Craig Cozart. "Early in his career, a majority of his time was on the mound. There was a time when he was a freshman and a sophomore that he was the closer, but he always had a strong desire to swing the bat. He put in a lot of time and effort on his skills in the outfield and it got to the point where his bat and his defensive value in the outfield surpassed what he had been doing for us on the mound, so it's a pretty neat evolution. When you have someone who has Joe Johnson's arm strength, a lot of times you'll see that the arm is what ends up carrying the weight as far as his talent, but to his credit he became a better hitter every year and he's a guy that I consider as a plus defender this year."

The Rockers open their 2021 campaign on Friday, May 28 with a four-game series at York, Pa. The Rockers will play their first home game of the season on Tuesday, June 1 at 7:05 p.m. against the Lancaster Barnstormers. Northeast Guilford High grad and former Major League pitcher Mitch Atkins will be the starting pitcher for the Rockers on Opening Night.

