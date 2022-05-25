High Point RHP Justin Nicolino Acquired by Reds

High Point Rockers pitcher Justin Nicolino

High Point Rockers pitcher Justin Nicolino

HIGH POINT, N.C. - High Point Rockers starting pitcher Justin Nicolino had his contract purchased by the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday. Nicolino will report to Cincinnati's Class AAA club in Louisville, Ky.

Nicolino was High Point's Opening Day starter and has made six starts this season, posting a 4-1 record with a 2.06 ERA. He won his first three starts against Lancaster (4/27), Long Island (5/3) and York (5/8) before suffering a loss at Long Island in a 1-0, fog-shortened six inning game. Nicolino won his most recent start against Lexington on May 19, striking out seven in 5.1 innings.

"We couldn't be happier for Justin," said High Point manager Jamie Keefe. "He has been absolutely dominant this season. He's fully healthy for the first time in six or seven years and he has been such a valuable part of this team. We couldn't ask for any more than what Justin provided our club."

Nicolino ranks second in the Atlantic League with four wins, tied for first with one complete game, fifth in innings pitched (35), fourth in WHIP (0.91) and sixth in opponent's batting average (.198).

Drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays out of high school in the second round of the 2010 draft, Nicolino made his Major League debut with the Miami Marlins on June 20, 2015. The Orlando, Fla. native has won 10 MLB games over three seasons with the Marlins from 2015-17.

Nicolino is the second Rocker this year to have his contract purchased by a Major League organization and the 18th player in club history. Most recently, RHP Brady Lail was acquired by the Toronto Blue Jays on May 9.

