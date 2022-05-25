Deck Mcguire Picked up by Cincinnati Reds

GASTONIA, N.C. - The Cincinnati Reds have purchased the contract of Deck McGuire today, in a move announced by the Gastonia Honey Hunters, in conjunction with the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball.

McGuire has been dominant in his time with the Gastonia Honey Hunters, leading the Atlantic League in wins (5), strikeouts (41), WHIP (0.80) and innings pitched (37.2). His .170 average against is second in the league and his 1.91 ERA is top five in that category.

In his last outing on Saturday night, McGuire picked up the win 6-4 against Charleston. The right-hander tossed seven innings, surrendering six hits while striking out seven Dirty Birds.

The Richmond, VA native will be assigned to a Reds affiliate club at a later date.

McGuire is reuniting with the Reds, having made his big-league debut with Cincinnati on September 12, 2017, in a relief appearance against the St, Louis Cardinals. He would finish the season in Cincinnati, earning his first win against the Chicago Cubs on October 1, 2017.

McGuire also has service time with the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim. In addition, McGuire has pitched professionally in Korea and Taiwan.

"Deck performed at a high level for us and displayed great leadership in his time here. He seized an opportunity to pitch well and earn a return to affiliated baseball. That is the reason the Atlantic League exists. Deck is incredibly deserving of this chance, and I am really proud of him." says Mauro "Goose" Gozzo, manager of the Gastonia Honey Hunters.

