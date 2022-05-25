Ducks Fight Back But Fall Short vs. Blue Crabs

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs 11-7 on Wednesday night in the middle game of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Southern Maryland jumped out to an early lead, putting three runs on the scoreboard in each of the first three innings. Jared Walker's RBI double, Jack Sundberg's two-run double, two RBI singles by Raul Shah and an RBI single by Joe Luca highlighted the offense.

Deibinson Romero put the Ducks on the scoreboard in the bottom of the second with a solo home run to left field. Long Island then closed to within 9-4 in the fifth on Johnni Turbo's run-scoring groundout to shortstop and a fielding error by Alex Crosby that scored Deven Marrero and L.J. Mazzilli. Dustin Woodcock's pinch-hit RBI infield single in the seventh trimmed the deficit to 9-5.

The Blue Crabs opened up an 11-5 lead in the eighth on a solo homer to right-center by Walker and Zach Collier's RBI double. However, a two-run homer to right in the bottom of the frame by Vladimir Frias brought the Ducks back to within four.

Blue Crabs starter McKenzie Mills (3-1) earned the win, tossing five innings, allowing four runs (two earned) on five hits and a walk with one strikeout. Ducks starter Akeel Morris (0-3) took the loss, giving up six runs on six hits and two walks in one and one-third innings.

Frias led the Flock offensively with two hits, two RBIs and two runs.

The Ducks and Blue Crabs wrap up their three-game series on Thursday night. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m. Right-hander Scott Harkin (1-3, 5.73) toes the rubber for the Ducks against Blue Crabs righty Daryl Thompson (3-1, 3.19).

