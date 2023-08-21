Hicks and Yanez Transferred from Fort Myers to Cedar Rapids; Rimmel and Wilson Released

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. LHP Gabriel Yanez and RHP Jackson Hicks have been transferred to Cedar Rapids from single-A Fort Myers. As corresponding moves, LHP John Wilson and RHP Niklas Rimmel have been released. Both Yanez's and Hicks' jerseys numbers are TBD. These moves were announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.

The 2023 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 30 active players, with two on the injured list.

Cedar Rapids begins a six-game road series against South Bend Tuesday at 6:05 before returning home on August 29 for the final homestand of the regular season against Lake County.

