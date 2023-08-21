Town Walks off Sky Carp in Ninth

DAVENPORT, Iowa - The Beloit Sky Carp rallied to tie the game in the ninth inning Sunday afternoon against Quad Cities.

River Bandits outfielder River Town made sure those celebrations would be short-lived in the Beloit dugout.

Town hit a two-out solo home run against Beloit reliever Kyle Crigger to lead the River Bandits to a 4-3 win and a series split.

Sky Carp second baseman Yiddi Cappe had a dramatic hit to keep the game going, singling home Cristhian Rodriguez to knot the game at 3-3 with two outs.

The Sky Carp got the scoring started in the third inning when red-hot Jake Thompson singled home Joe Mack. Torin Montgomery followed with an RBI hit of his own, a single that plated Cappe to make it 2-0.

The River Bandits bounced back with a run in the fifth and two more in the sixth to take the lead, setting up the Beloit comeback in the ninth.

Alex Williams was terrific for Beloit, allowing just one run in five innings, notching six strikeouts along the way.

Beloit returns home for its final homestand of the season, a 12-game stand that opens on Tuesday, August 22 against Lake County.

