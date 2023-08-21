Dayton Dragons Upcoming Homestand Preview

August 21, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds) vs. Lansing Lugnuts (Oakland Athletics)

GAME, RADIO, AND TV BROADCAST SCHEDULE

- Tuesday, August 22 at 7:05 PM

- Wednesday, August 23 at 7:05 PM

- Thursday, August 24 at 7:05 PM

- Friday, August 25 at 7:05 PM*

- Saturday, August 26 at 7:05 PM*

- Sunday, August 27 at 1:05 PM*

All games are broadcast on Fox Sports 980 WONE and HD Radio on 104.7 WTUE HD 2. Streaming is also available via the Dragons website and the Dayton Dragons App, available on Apple and Google Play Store.

*The games on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will be televised on Dayton's CW (WBDT-TV). Fans can tune in on cable channels 13 and 1013, Direct TV and DISH Network Channel 26, and over the air channel 26.1. Mike Vander Woude, the original voice of the Dragons from 2000 to 2007, will provide color commentary on August 25 and 26. Jack Pohl, Sport Director at WDTN TV, will be the color commentator on August 27.

TICKETS

Hundreds of stadium tickets and lawn tickets are available. The Dragons current sellout streak is at 1,495 games but, the community's help is needed to keep it going. Single game tickets are available for fans to purchase. Tickets for each day can be found online at daytondragons.com.

For those looking for family plans as students return to school, the team has created a value-packed ticket package. Save on a "Back to School" package that comes at 50% off a stadium seat and provides $5 in baseball bucks to spend on concessions, 20% off in the Dragons Den Team Store while at the ballpark, and a Dragons bobblehead for your group. To receive this discount, fans are encouraged to use unlock code "FUN" at checkout online or call the Dragons at (937) 228-2287 to redeem via phone.

DRAGONS ON THE FIELD

Here are the scheduled Dragons starting pitchers:

- Tuesday: Kevin Abel

- Wednesday: Chris McElvain

- Thursday: Hunter Parks

- Friday: Jose Acuna

- Saturday: Chase Petty

- Sunday: Carson Rudd

Team update: The Dragons are in a fight for a playoff spot. If they can finish first in the Midwest League East Division second half standings, they will qualify for postseason play for the first time since 2017. Entering the series with Lansing, with 18 games to play, the Dragons trail West Michigan by three and a half games.

The Dragons roster is headlined by Edwin Arroyo, a shortstop who is currently ranked as the Reds #2 prospect by MLB.com. Arroyo, age 19, is the youngest position player in the MWL among players with at least 100 AB. Dragons starting pitcher Chase Petty is currently ranked as the Reds #5 prospect by MLB.com. Petty, age 20, is the third youngest pitcher in the MWL with at least 20 innings. Other Dragons players currently ranked among the Reds top-30 prospects by MLB.com include outfielder Jay Allen II (#8 prospect), outfielder Austin Hendrick (#17 prospect), and second baseman Tyler Callihan (#26 prospect).

DRAGONS ENTERTAINMENT

- Tuesday, August 22

National Anthem Performer: Alexandra Kiefaber

Princess Jade

- Wednesday, August 23

National Anthem Performer: Day Tones

- Thursday, August 24

National Anthem Performer: John Kuehnle

Spotlight on Dayton: 5 Point Cloggers

- Friday, August 25

National Anthem Performer: University of Dayton Trumpet Ensemble

DJ Banana

- Saturday, August 26

National Anthem Performer: Alexandra Kiefaber

Honor Guard: Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

God Bless America: Tech Sergeant Ainsley DeWitt, Wright Patterson Air Force Base

ASL Interpreter: Sophia Terrill

- Sunday, August 27

National Anthem Performer: Cove Spring

Honor Guard: Cub Scout Pack 268

Princess Jade

DRAGONS IN THE COMMUNITY

Tuesday, August 22: The Dayton Daily News will celebrate 125 years as the trusted news source in the Dayton region, as part of Celebrate Dayton, presented by Sinclair College, with pregame activities, special in-game moments, and a post-game fireworks display.

Every Tuesday, when the Dragons play at home, Penn Station helps keep the summer rolling with a Penn Station Buy One Get One Coupon on sandwiches, redeemable Tuesday through Sunday at participating locations. Find your Penn Station location and download the coupon at daytondragons.com/pennstation.

Wednesday, August 23: Home Run for Life, presented by Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, is back honoring 7-year-old Lucy Kopp. The Dayton Dragons and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Ohio have been partnering since 2004 to bring Dragons fans the iconic Home Run for Life program. Each season, Anthem and the Dragons recognize brave children who, with the help of their families, friends, and health care team, are presently battling or have successfully overcome significant medical events in their young life. Reid will be recognized on the field during an inning break, with his family and support team, to take a symbolic lap around the bases to a standing ovation from the crowd.

Thursday, August 24: Tired of collecting non-winning Ohio Lottery scratch-off tickets? You can now turn those non-winning two-dollar tickets into an opportunity to participate in a special inning break and win some great prizes! Turn in your non-winning two-dollar tickets to the Customer Service Booth, or at the Dragons Box Office during regular business hours. To find out more, go to daytondragons.com/OhioLottery.

Friday, August 25: Make sure to swing by the Great Clips Fun Zone, located in centerfield behind the batter's eye. Great Clips Fun Zone is open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays all season long and is only $10 for 15 Plays. For more information visit daytondragons.com/funzone.

Friday, August 25 is a Dragons Friends and Family Game, presented by Wendy's at Day Air Ballpark. Friends and Family games provide the best deal in town. Get a Dragons ticket, Wendy's Biggie Bag meal voucher, and Dragons hat. Friends and Family tickets start as low as $13 and can be purchased online at daytondragons.com/friends or by calling the Dragons box office at (937) 228-2287.

Saturday, August 26: The Hometown Heroes program, presented by the Dayton Development Coalition, Reynolds and Reynolds, and Resonant Sciences will host its annual "American Celebration Night" at Day Air Ballpark. This night is centered around honoring our nation's military. On the plaza before the game, fans will be able to visit various military booths and have a look at many of the different vehicles representing the branches of our U.S. military. During the game, the first pitch will be thrown by Wright-Patterson Air Force Base leadership, recruits will swear into the various branches of the US Military, there will be a presentation by the Northmont NJROTC Rifle Team, God Bless America will be performed by the vocalist from the Band of Flight, and we will recognize those in attendance who have served in the military.

Dragons Baseball Buddies, presented by Kroger, will be taking the field with Dragons players before the game. Baseball Buddies receive a replica Dragons jersey, hat, tickets to the game, and a bag full of Dragons goodies. Fans can sign-up online at daytondragons.com/buddies.

Sunday, August 27: The Dragons will be celebrating Imagination Library of Ohio the entire month of August. This program mails children one free book each month until their 5th birthday. Any child in Ohio between birth and age 5 is eligible for this FREE program. Fans can stop by the Day Air Credit Union Customer Service Booth at any game in August for an Imagination Library book or bookmark. Enroll today at www.ohioimaginationlibrary.org/enroll.

The Dayton Dragons Academic All-Star program, presented by Edison State Community College will recognize Emma Keykens as an Academic All-Star during the pregame of the Dragons game on Sunday, August 27. Emma Keykens will be presented with a $1,000 scholarship from the Dayton Dragons Foundation. The game will start at 1:05 PM.

Post-Game Kids Run the Bases, presented by Graeter's Ice Cream, kids can join Heater, Gem, and the Green Team on a lap around the bases after the game. Kids who participate will receive a Greater's Ice Cream coupon. For more information, visit daytondragons.com/kidsrunthebases.

