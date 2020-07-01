Hey You Guyssss, Saints Announce Movies for Next Three Friday Night Films and Fireworks Series

July 1, 2020 - American Association (AA) - St. Paul Saints News Release





ST. PAUL, MN - The St. Paul Saints will continue taking fans To Infinity and Beyond this summer. Bring the kids out to CHS Field and you'll be very happy to have the approval of a five-year-old. It's time to do the Truffle Shuffle as the next three movies of the "Friday Night Films & Fireworks" Series is unveiled.

The July 3 Ferris Bueller's Day Off movie and fireworks officially sold out, but don't fret as CHS Field will mix in three more classic films that are fun for the whole family. On July 10, the powerful sports film Remember the Titans will be showcased on the videoboard. The following week, on July 17, the iconic Pixar movie Toy Story will be the perfect flick for the kid and kid at heart. Then, on July 24 the 80s cult classic, The Goonies, will take many of us back in time.

Tickets for each "Friday Night Films & Fireworks" Series events are $15 and the ballpark will utilize four distinct and socially distanced areas for fans. Area A and Area B will be located on the field in right and left field, respectively. These areas will be separated into 10' X 10' spaces for groups of four. Groups may reserve multiple areas on the field, but must pay for a minimum of four per space. Area A and B will each have a maximum capacity of 250 people. Area C is located in the seating bowl of the ballpark and is general admission seating with a maximum capacity of 250 people. There is no minimum or maximum purchase for this area. Finally, Area D is the outdoor seating in the Securian Financial Club with a maximum capacity of 125. Tickets for this area is $50 and comes with a pre-packaged meal and all you can drink soda, water, select beers and wine. Groups will be able to sit together in Areas C and D with social distancing between familial groups.

Tickets for the movie and fireworks show can be purchased either at saintsbaseball.com, over the phone by calling 651-644-3517, or by visiting the Saints box office Monday-Friday 9:00 a.m. - 5 p.m. Tickets can either be printed at home or sent to a mobile device, but the Saints will not hold tickets at Will Call. Those that purchase tickets at the Saints box office will receive them via email.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from July 1, 2020

Hey You Guyssss, Saints Announce Movies for Next Three Friday Night Films and Fireworks Series - St. Paul Saints

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.