ST. PAUL, MN - The St. Paul Saints will play their most unusual season to date with their home games scheduled for Sioux Falls Stadium. One-by-one ball pigs stepped to the forefront wanting to be a part of this historic season. The Saints consulted with Dr. Hamthony Sowci, one of the foremost experts on the swine flu, and suggested it was better to play it safe this year. Even though the pigs were willing to sowcial distance there was only one obvious choice. For the 2020 season the Saints have chosen their pig, who will have to wait and make his debut at CHS Field when capacity restrictions for outdoor events have relaxed in Minnesota. The name is apropos: This Little Piggy Stayed Home.

In these Unporkcedented times this Little Piggy Stayed Home has used lots of Ham Sanitizer. Sow More Than Ever he must do his part so as not to Fatten the Curve during this Global Hamdemic. Whenever This Little Piggy Went to Market he made sure to wear his Saints Mudonna mask. Since early March he has Porked from home while listening to the likes of Roast Malone and streaming old episodes of Magnum P.I.G.

The name was selected from more than 1,000 entries in the Name the Pig Contest presented by the Star Tribune at startribune.com. The submission of names were extremely creative and ran from the pandemic, to baseball, to shows people binge watched during their time at home. Whether it was reminding people to Sty At Home, hoping the pig would become the next Snoutfielder, or just sitting at home and watching a good Quentin Quarantino movie or the popular Masked Swinger.

The winning entry was submitted by two different people, but the winner was Tina Cook from Saint Paul, the first person to submit the name. Tina will receive a $50 Saints gift card, VIP Saints tickets, a photo with the pig, escort the pig at a game, and a first pitch.

During the previous 27 seasons the Saints have had a pig mascot and each has had a unique name. Many of the names play on hot topics of the year, current events or local celebrities. Last season the Saints went with the most talked about series finale since Gossip Girl when Daenerys Hoggaryen was crowned Queen of the Throne. In 2018 the Saints struck a chord with the younger generation with Porknite. The year before that they tested the political waters with Alternative Fats. In 2016 the Saints honored one of the most iconic artists with Little Red Porkette. During the first season at CHS Field the Saints paid homage to Lowertown artists they went with Pablo Pigasso. In 2014 the Saints received the Colboar bump with Stephen Colboar. The 2012 season saw two mascots for the first time: Kim Lardashian and Kris Hamphries. Past names have included Mackleboar (2013), Brat Favre (2010), Slumhog Millionaire (2009), Boarack Ohama (2008), Notorious P.I.G. - Piggy Smalls (2003) and Kevin Bacon (2001).

When the Saints moved to town in 1992, their sister team in Fort Myers was having great success with a live Golden Retriever mascot and the Saints wanted to capitalize on that success. Libby Veeck, the wife of Saints owner and President Mike Veeck, came across an interesting tidbit in a book she was reading and discovered St. Paul was known as "Pig's Eye" after Pierre "Pig's Eye" Parrant. Thus, the pig mascot was born.

Since 1993 the Saints have received the pig from Dennis and Marilyn Hauth who handle, train, design costumes and house the pigs.

The Saints will begin the defense of their title on July 3 in Sioux Falls against the Sioux Falls Canaries. The Saints will play out of the Sioux Falls hub for their home games until outdoor events are able to open to larger crowds in Minnesota. For more information and the 2020 schedule visit saintsbaseball.com.

