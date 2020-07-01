Canaries Announce COVID-19 Readiness Plan

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- With the 2020 American Association season set to begin Friday, the Sioux Falls Canaries have unveiled their COVID-19 Readiness Plan.

The plan outlines nine key steps to help keep players, fans, and the community safe as the Birds' 2020 season begins. A few highlights:

- Seating at the Birdcage will be limited, with rows marked off to maintain social distancing.

- The Birds have partnered with FanFood to provide an app for ordering concessions, minimizing time spent waiting in line. Once the order is placed, fans will receive a text that their order is ready for pickup.

- The Canaries have revamped their cleaning protocols and added hand sanitizer stations throughout the ballpark.

Much more can be found in the full plan, available here.

The Canaries open their season July 3 at 7:05pm, one of 42 Birds games and 60 total games scheduled for the Birdcage in 2020.

