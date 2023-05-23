Herrmann Scorching Hot, Earns League Weekly Honor

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Kansas City Monarchs catcher Chris Herrmann has been unstoppable to start the season, and the league is taking notice.

Herrmann has won the American Association's Pointstreak Batter of the Week award for the week ending May 21, the league announced Monday.

The former Twins and Diamondbacks catcher has been at the center of a resurgent Monarchs lineup.

Herrmann is riding a six-game hitting streak, during which he's batting .583 with three home runs, 14 RBIs, five walks and just four strikeouts.

10 of those RBIs have come in the last three games alone, when the Monarchs swept Sioux Falls in a weekend series. Herrmann blasted an eighth-inning grand slam in the Monarchs' 18-6 victory on Friday, and added three more RBIs in an 11-3 triumph on Sunday night.

Herrmann is the Monarchs' first weekly honoree of 2023. He's the first Kansas City player to take Batter of the Week honors since Jan Hernandez won the honor in the week ending May 29, 2022.

Herrmann, 35, has eight years of big-league experience with the Twins, Diamondbacks, Mariners and Athletics. His most recent action in the US before arriving in KC came with Triple-A Rochester in the Nationals system in 2022.

The Monarchs begin a three-game home series tonight at Legends Field against the Milwaukee Milkmen. First pitch Monday is scheduled for 7 p.m.

