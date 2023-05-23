'Dogs Lose Back-And-Forth Opener against RedHawks

LINCOLN, Neb. - LF Aaron Takacs had three hits and his first Saltdogs homer, but Lincoln lost 10-8 to the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks at Haymarket Park on Tuesday afternoon.

Takacs' solo homer came after 3B Luke Roskam's leadoff solo shot gave the 'Dogs (3-7) a 7-6 lead in the 6th inning, and Takacs' swing gave Lincoln its largest lead of the afternoon.

The RedHawks (6-4) rallied for three runs in the 7th when C Manuel Boscan hit an RBI single and LF Dillon Thomas hit a two-run homer that made it 9-8. Boscan later homered in the 8th to put the RedHawks up by two.

Fargo-Moorhead scored three times in the 1st. 3B Leo Pina drove in two with a single and DH Ben Livorsi walked with the bases loaded.

The 'Dogs scored when C Zack Miller drew a bases-loaded walk in the 2nd, but Pina and 2B Nick Novak added RBIs in the 3rd.

The Saltdogs took their first lead in the 4th. Miller's RBI single scored Takacs and SS Drew Devine scored when 2B Nate Samson grounded into a double play. Miller later scored on a wild pitch to give the 'Dogs a 6-5 lead.

PH Alec Olund tied the game in the 5th before the 'Dogs took an 8-6 lead in the bottom-half. The RedHawks then scored the final four runs of the game.

RHP Nic Laio allowed five runs on four hits in three innings. RHP R.J. Freure allowed one run over one and 1/3 innings. LHP David Zoz allowed three runs in the 6th while RHP Carter Hope allowed one run in the 8th and RHP Matt Cronin pitched a scoreless 9th.

The series continues Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. with pregame coverage beginning at 6:35 p.m. on KFOR FM 101.5/1240 AM.

