Henneberry Ready to be Part of "Something Special" with New Eagles Club

October 17, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







Newly acquired Cape Breton Eagles centreman Joey Henneberry wasted no time showing fans of his new club what he is capable of in his debut on Oct. 9.

The 19-year-old scored a hat trick to help lift his team to their first victory of the season over Gatineau. Now, Henneberry looks to "build" on his team's momentum moving into a pair of games this weekend.

"It was a good start. I think I was ready to play and of course I played with two really good line mates so I was just feeding off them and trying to be the best version of myself for them and the rest of the team," he said on Wednesday.

Born in Halifax, Henneberry was reunited with his former Halifax McDonald's U18 teammate and linemate Jacob Newcombe on the Eagles top line during last week's Quebec road trip.

"It was good to get back together with him," Henneberry said. "We played together (on a line) in midget so there was some chemistry there already, so it was good to get back playing with him and continue to build on that more."

The Eagles acquired Henneberry from the Victoriaville Tigres where he spent parts of the last two seasons, after playing parts of three seasons with the Acadie-Bathurst Titan between 2021-2023.

"It's nice to be back in Nova Scotia, closer to home. My family and friends are closer so, seeing them is always important so it's fun and I am happy to be back," he said.

Henneberry was given word of his trade while working out in the gym in Victoriaville. Just hours later, he was on the road to Gatineau to meet with the Eagles team who had arrived in Quebec the previous day for their game on Oct. 9.

After winning all three games on the Quebec road trip, Henneberry travelled back with the Eagles to Cape Breton.

"It was a long, long drive back but it gave me the chance to talk and catch up with the guys I already knew and get a little chemistry in and get a little closer to the guys I haven't met yet. (Those three wins) were a great start and a start to something special. You just want to keep building on that. Take it day by day, practice by practice, so just going into this weekend in Halifax, I will just try to be ready for that and put my best foot forward there to try and help the team."

