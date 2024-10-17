Cats Win Wild One for 5th Straight Victory

October 17, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Wildcats soared to a 6-1 lead but the Sea Dogs made it close with three 3rd period goals cutting Moncton's lead to 6-5 - the Cats pulled away again to win 8-5 at Avenir Centre before 3,300 fans on Thursday night.

The win was Moncton's fifth in a row to improve the season record to 7-1-1 after nine games. Caleb Desnoyers had a strong game with two goals and three assists for a 5-point night, sniper Yoan Loshing added his second hattrick of the season. Other Cats scorers were Julius Sumpf, Vincent Collard and Preston Lounsbury.

The Cats powerplay struck for four goals and Moncton also poured 49 shots at Saint John's Justin Robinson. Keegan Warren logged his 2nd straight win in goal for the Cats.

The Cats host the Chicoutimi Saguenéens Friday night at Avenir Centre at 7pm - on 80's Night - in their first meeting since last year's playoff series.

