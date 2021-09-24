Henderson Silver Knights Announce Broadcast Information for 2021-22 Season

HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today, September 24, the television broadcast schedule for the 2021-22 season. A total of 15 games will be televised during the Silver Knights second season. Televised games will be split between The CW Las Vegas, channel 33 or cable 6, and MY LVTV, which can be found over-the-air on channel 33.2, on Cox Cable channel 12, and on channel 21 on DIRECTV and Dish Network. All televised games will also feature a 30-minute postgame show.

1230 The Game (KLAV), the flagship radio station of the Henderson Silver Knights, will broadcast all Silver Knights preseason, regular season and postseason games and a 30-minute pregame and postgame show. Fans can also listen to HSK Today every Thursday at 2 p.m. starting October 7.

Henderson Silver Knights play-by-play announcer Brian McCormack will voice all games.

Please note the schedule is subject to change.

TELEVISION BROADCAST SCHEDULE

Dates and times subject to change, all Pacific Time

OCTOBER

Sun., Oct. 17 vs. COL at 4:00 p.m.: The CW Las Vegas

Sat., Oct. 30 vs. BAK at 4:00 p.m.: The CW Las Vegas

NOVEMBER

Sat., Nov. 6 vs. TUC at 7:00 p.m.: MY LVTV

Sat., Nov. 27 vs. IA at noon: The CW Las Vegas

Sun., Nov. 28 vs. IA at 1:00 p.m.: The CW Las Vegas

DECEMBER

Sat., Dec. 18 vs. ABB at 4:00 p.m.: The CW Las Vegas

Sun., Dec. 19 vs. ABB at 4:00 p.m.: The CW Las Vegas

JANUARY

Sat., Jan. 15 vs. ONT at 7:00 p.m.: MY LVTV

Sat., Jan. 29 vs. COL at 7:00 p.m.: MY LVTV

FEBRUARY

Sat., Feb. 26 vs. SD at TBD: MY LVTV

MARCH

Sat., Mar. 19 vs. SD at 7:00 p.m.: MY LVTV

Sat., Mar. 26 vs. TUC at 3:00 p.m.: The CW Las Vegas

APRIL

Sat., Apr. 2 vs. BAK at 7:00 p.m.: MY LVTV

Sat., Apr. 16 vs. STK at 4:00 p.m.: The CW Las Vegas

Sat. Apr. 23 vs. SJ at 4:00 p.m.: The CW Las Vegas

TICKET INFORMATION

Single game tickets for the 2021-22 season are available starting today, Sept. 9, starting at 10 a.m. PT by clicking this link. The Silver Knights preseason schedule will begin on Oct. 10 against the Tucson Roadrunners, while the regular season opens on Oct. 15 against the Colorado Eagles.

