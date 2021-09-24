Henderson Silver Knights Announce Broadcast Information for 2021-22 Season
September 24, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today, September 24, the television broadcast schedule for the 2021-22 season. A total of 15 games will be televised during the Silver Knights second season. Televised games will be split between The CW Las Vegas, channel 33 or cable 6, and MY LVTV, which can be found over-the-air on channel 33.2, on Cox Cable channel 12, and on channel 21 on DIRECTV and Dish Network. All televised games will also feature a 30-minute postgame show.
1230 The Game (KLAV), the flagship radio station of the Henderson Silver Knights, will broadcast all Silver Knights preseason, regular season and postseason games and a 30-minute pregame and postgame show. Fans can also listen to HSK Today every Thursday at 2 p.m. starting October 7.
Henderson Silver Knights play-by-play announcer Brian McCormack will voice all games.
Please note the schedule is subject to change.
TELEVISION BROADCAST SCHEDULE
Dates and times subject to change, all Pacific Time
OCTOBER
Sun., Oct. 17 vs. COL at 4:00 p.m.: The CW Las Vegas
Sat., Oct. 30 vs. BAK at 4:00 p.m.: The CW Las Vegas
NOVEMBER
Sat., Nov. 6 vs. TUC at 7:00 p.m.: MY LVTV
Sat., Nov. 27 vs. IA at noon: The CW Las Vegas
Sun., Nov. 28 vs. IA at 1:00 p.m.: The CW Las Vegas
DECEMBER
Sat., Dec. 18 vs. ABB at 4:00 p.m.: The CW Las Vegas
Sun., Dec. 19 vs. ABB at 4:00 p.m.: The CW Las Vegas
JANUARY
Sat., Jan. 15 vs. ONT at 7:00 p.m.: MY LVTV
Sat., Jan. 29 vs. COL at 7:00 p.m.: MY LVTV
FEBRUARY
Sat., Feb. 26 vs. SD at TBD: MY LVTV
MARCH
Sat., Mar. 19 vs. SD at 7:00 p.m.: MY LVTV
Sat., Mar. 26 vs. TUC at 3:00 p.m.: The CW Las Vegas
APRIL
Sat., Apr. 2 vs. BAK at 7:00 p.m.: MY LVTV
Sat., Apr. 16 vs. STK at 4:00 p.m.: The CW Las Vegas
Sat. Apr. 23 vs. SJ at 4:00 p.m.: The CW Las Vegas
TICKET INFORMATION
Single game tickets for the 2021-22 season are available starting today, Sept. 9, starting at 10 a.m. PT by clicking this link. The Silver Knights preseason schedule will begin on Oct. 10 against the Tucson Roadrunners, while the regular season opens on Oct. 15 against the Colorado Eagles.
