Hartford Wolf Pack Agree to One-Year AHL Contracts with Forwards James Sanchez and Alex Whelan

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack announced today that the club has signed forwards James Sanchez and Alex Whelan to one-year American Hockey League (AHL) contracts through the 2021-22 AHL season.

Sanchez, 23 (2/25/98), is entering his second season with the Wolf Pack organization. The 6'2" forward appeared in eight games with the Wolf Pack during the 2020-21 AHL season, scoring five points (2 g, 3 a).

Prior to joining the Wolf Pack, Sanchez played four seasons of NCAA hockey split between the University of Michigan and Arizona State University. Sanchez appeared in 61 games with the Wolverines during the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons, scoring 21 points (9 g, 12 a) and collecting 26 penalty minutes.

Sanchez then spent two seasons, 2019-20 and 2020-21, with the Arizona State Sun Devils. There, Sanchez appeared in 42 games and scored 56 points (15 g, 41 a). Those 56 points are good for sixth all-time in Arizona State program history.

The native of Northbrook, Illinois, also helped Team USA win a Bronze Medal at the 2016 U18 World Junior Championship.

Whelan, 24 (7/20/97), is also entering his second season with the Wolf Pack organization. The 6'0" forward appeared in ten games with the Wolf Pack in 2020-21, scoring three points (2 g, 1 a) and collecting two penalty minutes.

Prior to joining the Wolf Pack and turning pro, Whelan played four seasons of NCAA hockey down the road at Quinnipiac University. From the 2016-17 season through 2019-20, Whelan appeared in 141 games for the Bobcats, scoring 78 points (48 g, 30 a).

A native of Ramsey, New Jersey, Whelan played his junior hockey in the USPHL with the Jersey Hitmen. While with the Hitmen, Whelan helped lead the program to a USPHL Premier Championship during the 2015-16 season. He was also named the High School Player of the Year in New Jersey at the conclusion of the 2013-14 season.

