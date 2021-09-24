Heat Announce Opening Night 'Puck Drop Pledge'

STOCKTON, Calif. - Stockton Heat President Jamie Cochrane announced today the team's 'Puck Drop Pledge' should the Heat sell out the team's first home game of the season, Friday, October 15 at 7 p.m. against the Tucson Roadrunners.

Contingent on hitting Stockton Arena capacity of 8,500 tickets sold, the Heat will donate $25,000 to benefit the United Way of San Joaquin County and the YMCA of San Joaquin County.

"Our excitement for Opening Night grows by the day, and the opportunity to get involved with community pillars in the United Way and YMCA gives yet another reason to look forward to the Heat's return to Stockton," said Cochrane. "While we aspire to win championships on the ice, we also understand the importance of being community leaders. These are two organizations who we are thrilled to partner with, and we hope our pledge adds to the celebration of hockey's return to Stockton Arena."

Fundraising tickets for Opening Night are available here, with 50-percent of proceeds benefitting the United Way and YMCA.

United Way of San Joaquin County (UWSJC) has been mobilizing the caring power of communities to improve lives since 1926, and it is estimated that the organization has put more than $100 million back into the community since the organization's inception. UWSJC has two primary focus areas: education - helping children and youth achieve their potential, and homelessness - improving people's economic mobility through partnerships with other non-profits. The United Way of San Joaquin County believes that these are the building blocks for a good life and for people to be happy, healthy, successful members of society.

"We are here for the Heat and for our communities' nonprofits, who will benefit from the Puck Drop Pledge," said UWSJC President & CEO, Kristen Birtwhistle.

The YMCA of San Joaquin County has been serving this community for over 150 years. The Y is a non-facility organization that currently operates programs at over 40 locations within San Joaquin County. The programs include after-school programs, youth sports, aquatics, camps and childcare, with the mission being to build strong minds, character and bodies for all youth in our community.

"On behalf of our Board of Directors, staff and youth and families we serve, the YMCA of San Joaquin County is thrilled to be a part of Opening Night with the Stockton Heat," said YMCA Chief Executive Officer, Dan Chapman. "The Heat are clearly very committed to our community and we are honored to partner with them on this opportunity and many others."

